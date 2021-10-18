Junction City participated in a volleyball tournament in Atchison on Oct. 9.
The Lady Jays (9-25) finished in 6th place losing their first two matches, winning the third and falling in the fourth.
In the first match against Atchison, Atchison won in two sets, 25-20, 25-14.
In the second match against Perry-Lecompton, Perry-Lecompton won in two sets, 25-18, 25-17.
Junction City came through in their third match against Atchison County which turned into a three-set thriller, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21.
The Lady Jays faced Maur Hill Academy in the fifth-place match, losing in two sets, 25-19, 28-26.
Ava DeGuzman led the Lady Jays in kills with 27, Gracie Erichsen was behind DeGuzman with 18 and Jada Nabus with 13.
Junction City will now head to Lawrence for sub-state where they’ll face Derby (24-11) in the opening round. If the Lady Jays get a win, they’ll face the winner of Lawrence-Free State (22-9) and Haysville-Campus (7-23).
