Junction City girls’ basketball improved since its first game of the season against Seaman, but was far from winning the game against Shawnee Mission North Monday night.
In the first road game of the season, the Lady Jays were defeated 53-27, bringing the team to 0-2 on the season.
Junction City did not have a strong start offensively, as junior Sarah Rexrode – who led the team in scoring with 12 points - was the only Lady Jay to record a field goal in the first quarter. Shawnee Mission North was able to get its offense going from the beginning of the game, including three three-pointers from Summer Weineke, for a 15-2 lead after the first quarter.
Junction City was able to get some more offensive production in the second quarter, with eight points scored in the second quarter. Shawnee Mission North was able to maintain its offensive efficiency to score 15 points again in the second quarter, maintaining its double-digit lead at halftime, 30-10.
The Lady Jays continued to show offensive improvement, and they came out of halftime strong and scored 15 points in the fourth quarter.
Defensively, Junction City was not able to slow down the hosts to be able to get into striking distance to win the game, and Shawnee Mission North scored 14 points in the third quarter.
The Bison were able to cruise to a 29-point victory in the fourth quarter, and they limited Junction City to just two points in the fourth quarter while putting up nine more points.
