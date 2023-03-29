Lady Jay Pitcher

Anja VonSpreckelsen pitched a no-hitter for the 'Lady Jays' in the first game of the season opener on Wednesday.

The Lady Jays Softball Team squashed Wichita East in the season opener last week in the first games played on the new softball field north of the high school, shutting out Wichita East in both games, 12-0 and 16-0.

In the first game, pitcher Anja Von Spreckelsen struck out all three batters in the first inninning, one in the second, fourth and fifth innings and two in the third inning. She walked one batter in the fifth game, but that runner was tagged out in a double play in the next play that eliminated runners on first and second. The Lady Jays also picked off four other runners on first in forced outs. Third baseman Bailey Pape also caught a fly for an out in the second inning.

