The Lady Jays Softball Team squashed Wichita East in the season opener last week in the first games played on the new softball field north of the high school, shutting out Wichita East in both games, 12-0 and 16-0.
In the first game, pitcher Anja Von Spreckelsen struck out all three batters in the first inninning, one in the second, fourth and fifth innings and two in the third inning. She walked one batter in the fifth game, but that runner was tagged out in a double play in the next play that eliminated runners on first and second. The Lady Jays also picked off four other runners on first in forced outs. Third baseman Bailey Pape also caught a fly for an out in the second inning.
Ava DeGuzman scored the first run for the Jays in the first inning by stealing home after hitting a single and getting to third on errors after a hard drive to center field.
The Lady Jays scored most of the runs in the second inning. Pape scored after hitting a triple and being brought in by a single hit by McKenzie Thomas. She and Lamara Thomas, who walked, stole bases and were brought in by a double hit by Von Spreckelsen, who was brought home by Cassidy Miller’s single. A double hit by DeGuzman brought in Miller and Rilyan Hotard, who also hit a single. A home run on a ball hit out of the park by Sara Rexrode brought in DeGuzman to bring the score to 9-0. Gabbi Seberlin got to first on an error, but was picked off trying to steal third base, and Pape hit a single but wasn’t able to score because of a third out on a fly ball.
The Jays picked up three more runs in the third inning, with De Guzman, Rexrode and Sederlin hitting doubles. Rexrode and Sederlin brought in runners with their hits and M. Thomas brought in a runner with her base hit.
In the second game the Jays ran over Wichita East in two innings with a double play in the first inning and M. Thomas striking out four.
They racked up 9 points in the first inning with Hotard, Miller, MiKayla Dibben and De Guzman walking, De Guzman hitting a triple, Maya Shaw and Keegan Smith hitting doubles, Miller getting to second on an dropped pop-up, Pape getting to third on an error after hitting a single, and Sederlin and Hotard hitting singles. Miller scored the last run of the first inning by stealing home.
The Jays piled on another 7 runs in the second with Shaw and Hotard walking and being brought home with hits; M. Thomas getting to third on errors and then stealing home; Pape, Smth, Miller and De Guzman either hitting singles or getting to first on an error and subsequent scoring. Sederlin and Dibben also hit singles, but didn’t score.
Coach Aaron Craig encouraged players to have a “winner” mentality by yelling that while the girls were up to bat. He said in between games that he observed last year players weren’t as focused and would often strike out because they’d watch the ball go by instead of taking a risk and swinging.
“We want them to swing, to fight their way through,” Craig said, adding that if they can have that kind of mentality when they’re up to bat, it feeds into the rest of the game.