A one-point first quarter doomed the Lady Jays in a 48-17 home loss to Shawnee Mission South Friday.
Shawnee Mission South was able to get off to a strong start in the first quarter. Junction City struggled offensively in the entire game, while Shawnee Mission South was able to maintain offensive consistency throughout the final three quarters.
The visitors knocked down seven field goals and one 3-pointer in the first quarter to hold a 17-1 lead. In the second quarter, Junction City was in need of a strong quarter to close the gap on the lead, but the opposite happened for the Lady Jays, and they only were able to score six points in the second quarter. Four of the points came from senior Sara Rexrode, who led the hosts in scoring.
Shawnee Mission South was not as strong as it was in the first quarter but still managed to score 10 points to grow its lead to 27-7 at halftime.
Shawnee Mission South had strong balance offensively, which made it tough on Junction City. Four players scored for the visitors, and the team’s top scorer finished with 21 points.
Junction City responded and was able to muster five points in the third quarter, but defensively, the Lady Jays did not have what it took to slow down the visitors’ offense as Shawnee Mission South defended its lead with 13 points in the quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the Lady Jays also scored five points to keep some production going to finish out the game. With a 40-12 lead entering the fourth quarter, Shawnee Mission South did what it needed to do to cruise through for the road victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.