In a game filled with twists and turns, Junction City High School women's basketball team, with a strong second half, thrived in the end to pull out a 32-30 win over Topeka West Tuesday.Junction City started the game strong, holding the lead after the first quarter, 9-7.However, Topeka West had a strong second quarter to go into halftime with a 17-13 lead.The Lady Jays responded in the second half by scoring 11 points – the only quarter they scored double digits in the game – and were able to tie the game.With the score at 24-24 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, with how the game had multiple lead changes up to that point, it appeared it was going to be a dramatic final quarter.The Lady Jays did not want to squander away the opportunity for their first win of the season. And they came out victorious.It went down to the wire. Junction City outscored Topeka West 8-6 in the fourth quarter to get a win in their record.Sarah Rexrode led the Lady Jays in scoring with 12 points, including six in the third quarter.
