After losing the season opener at Hays 33-21 due to a sloppy performance in the second half, Junction City did some soul searching and turned itself around to win the next four games before recently falling to rival Manhattan 44-7 Friday. Junction City sits at 4-2 with two games remaining in the regular season.
“We bounced back due to our leadership, our senior leadership, young guys stepping up, and just everyone committed and having one common goal,” senior quarterback Xavion Felton said. “We bounced back, we came together, and it is just all about being together and being a team.”
Junction City also has faced adversity as it lost star senior running back TJ Jones due to an injury against McPherson in week three. Jones is not ruled out for the season, but it is unknown when he will be able to return.
There are multiple aspects that have contributed to the Blue Jays’ 4-2 start this season: Felton’s development as quarterback, running backs stepping up, and playing strong in the second half. However, the biggest key to success in the four wins so far this season has been the defense.
Since giving up 33 points to Hays, the most points the Blue Jay defense allowed in weeks two through five was 21 points. Head coach Randall Zimmerman said the key to the defensive improvement has been discipline.
“Understanding what we are doing,” Zimmerman said. “Getting lined (up) a lot better. Have their eyes a lot better. The first week, we were all over the place. Everybody was chasing the ball. It looked like little league football because we were just chasing the football. You can’t do that, and I think our kids really understand that. Our coaches have really coached them up. I am very proud of where the defense is at (right now). They have been playing lights out, and really creating extra opportunities for the offense. Not just by (getting turnovers) but getting three-and-outs and getting good field position.”
During the four-game winning streak, Junction City held Dodge City to 21 points, McPherson to 15 points, Bishop Carroll to 21 points, and Washburn Rural to six points. For Bishop Carroll and Washburn Rural, it was the least points it has scored in a game this season. Bishop Carroll has averaged 39.3 points per game and Washburn Rural has averaged 35.2 points per game this season.
“Our defense is great. They fly around and make a whole bunch of plays,” Felton said. “They have great energy. I have 100% faith in our defense.”
On top of the Blue Jays’ defense, they have played their best football in the second half. After losing to Hays after having a 21-14 lead at halftime, the Blue Jays have won their four games because of their dominance in the second half. Against Dodge City, it was a 14-14 tie at halftime, and the Blue Jays won 42-21. The Blue Jays overcame a 12-3 halftime deficit against McPherson to win 30-15. Facing a 21-14 halftime deficit against Bishop Carroll, the Blue Jays won 28-21, and with a 7-6 lead at halftime against Washburn Rural, the Blue Jays outscored the Junior Blues 17-0 in the second half to win 24-6.
“Going into (halftime), we have had a lot of games where we did not perform well in the first half,” Felton said. “It is just coming out and responding in the second half, because games are not won in the first half, so you have to play a full game. If we can win the second half, we are ultimately going to have a great chance to win the game.”
Junction City’s offense has put points on the board in multiple ways this season. Against McPherson, Felton rushed for 199 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries in the second half. Against Washburn Rural, Felton had two passing touchdowns on 11 completions on 20 attempts, and senior fullback Logan Nabus also had a big game by leading the way in rushing yards with 71 yards.
“It is not about production; it is not about who is getting the most carries, (because) it is about us winning games as a team,” Felton said. “Us leaning on each other. Whether I am having a hot night or whatever. If we are going together, our (offensive) line is going to block tremendously. We are all going to get it done for each other. That is the type of team we are at Junction City.”
With two remaining games on the season, at home against Topeka High and on the road against Emporia High, the Blue Jays have two more chances for two more wins to increase its seeding for the playoffs.
“We are having so much fun. We practice hard and (we are) competing,” Felton said. “We are going at each other. We are going to continue to win games, continue to be getting better, and we are going to continue to go out there on a Friday night and just play the best and be the best.”