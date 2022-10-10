After losing the season opener at Hays 33-21 due to a sloppy performance in the second half, Junction City did some soul searching and turned itself around to win the next four games before recently falling to rival Manhattan 44-7 Friday. Junction City sits at 4-2 with two games remaining in the regular season.

“We bounced back due to our leadership, our senior leadership, young guys stepping up, and just everyone committed and having one common goal,” senior quarterback Xavion Felton said. “We bounced back, we came together, and it is just all about being together and being a team.”