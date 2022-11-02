“College football,” said Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy following his then-9th-ranked team’s 48-0 loss to K-State on Saturday, “is a great teaching tool for life . . . got our butt kicked today, got out-coached, and they made more plays than us.” Sheesh. On the way back to Stillwater did they have to use their seat cushions as flotation devices?

Gundy blamed himself for not preparing his team better and said it was time to figure out what went wrong and correct it — to improve, you see. Wow. What outside-the-box thinking, in stunning contrast to all the coaches who advocate lax preparation, learning nothing and getting worse. A popular coachspeak line has long been “Get a little better every day.” Here’s what I say in my “Gamble Your Way to Glory!” motivational video: “Don’t get worse, get better. And not just occasionally but EVERY DAY. And not just a LITTLE better but a LOT better! I mean . . . why the hell not?” I also stress the goodness of commitment, as long at it doesn’t diminish dedication, which, I stress, is also good.

Recommended for you