Rock Creek eighth-grader Aria Pearce, may be the fastest middle schooler in America. In the past month, she’s broken two Kansas High School indoor sprinting records and looks to just be getting started.

 Courtesy of Nathan Pearce

ST. GEORGE — Fourteen-year-old Aria Pearce is the fastest eighth grader in the United States.

But moreover, she’s now breaking state high school track records. So you could also say she’s among the fastest teenage girls the state has seen — and she’s just getting started.

