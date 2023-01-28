ST. GEORGE — Fourteen-year-old Aria Pearce is the fastest eighth grader in the United States.
But moreover, she’s now breaking state high school track records. So you could also say she’s among the fastest teenage girls the state has seen — and she’s just getting started.
Pearce, a Rock Creek middle schooler, has set Kansas State High School Activities Association records and dominated national meets.
Aria and her father, Nathan, moved to Rock Creek last July from their farm in Wallace County, Kansas, just west of the Colorado border. It was while they were living in Sharon Springs that Nathan realized that Aria could have a significant future in the sport.
“(Aria) got to run junior high track as a sixth grader in Wallace County, and in her very first 100-meter, she ran a 12.62 (time), which shocked everyone,” Nathan Pearce said. “At that point, she was a lot faster than even I thought. I knew she was fast, but I didn’t quite understand it.
“Over the course of the first several months, she was beating girls from Kansas City, Arkansas and everywhere else. It got to a point at the end of the summer where it was, ‘Aria, what do you want to do here? I think your future may be pretty significant.’ So we just took it from there.”
Aria Pearce has accomplished significant athletic milestones in her young career. She is a Nike national champion in the 100- and 200-meter dash and holds two separate Kansas high school records. One record is for the 200-meter dash which was set with a time of 24.46 seconds, and the other is the 60-meter record, which she ran in 7.48 seconds.
Aria’s record still count as high school records even though she’s only an eighth grader. She broke the 200-meter indoor record on Jan. 14 at the University of Nebraska Graduate Classic 2023 College Meet and the 60-meter record seven days later at the Washburn Rust Buster on Jan. 21.
“Even though it’s a high school record and I’m an eighth grader, it still counts,” Aria Pearce said. “It was a pretty big PR (personal record). Originally at the Washburn meet, I ran a 24.83. I ended up running a 24.46 at Nebraska and was pretty happy about that.”
Several years ago, the Pearces realized that nobody Aria’s age in the state of Kansas could compete with her, and they knew it was time to try and find the best of the best.
Then, in seventh grade, Aria entered an indoor meet in Colorado. Pearce “destroyed” the middle school Denver racers, her parents said.
After that, Aria raced against high schoolers in Colorado so she could face girls who could keep up with her. She ended up sweeping the competition in those races, and it was apparent that she needed to face national competition.
“Kansas doesn’t allow anybody outside of high school to compete in high school meets,” Nathan Pearce said. “Her only choices were middle school or college meets. So we went the college route, obviously. We’re not going out and trying to find world-class sprinters, SEC or West Coast runners or anything like that. But we’re trying to find meets where she’s probably going to get beat, but not destroyed.”
Aria sprinted in the New Balance Indoor National meet in New York City, where she took a sixth-place finish. But she finally found the competition she was looking for in her young career, which sparked the competitive fire inside of her.
Aria has competed in national events at universities such as Kansas State, Stanford, Oregon, Nebraska, Fort Hays State and Washburn.
“The Nike outdoor nationals (University of Oregon) would be the one for me that absolutely stands out,” Nathan Pearce said. “Because she won the 100 (meters) and 200 (meters) over some of the most elite high schoolers in the nation. For her to go out and set a nice PR in both races was significant for her.”
Older runners don’t faze or intimidate Aria Pearce. On the contrary, she welcomes the challenge.
“You want to compete against the best competition,” Aria said. “Even if you might lose, if you don’t have the best competition, then there is no way you can get better or faster.”
Aria has raced and won in national events hosted by Nike, Adidas and New Balance; she also competed in the 2022 AAU Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina.
“The Junior Olympics was a lot bigger than the open college meets,” Aria said. “It was a good experience being down there with everyone. I had to learn about how all of that works, but it definitely was a good experience. You get to talk to girls my age or just a year above, which was different.”
Aria’s speed-endurance development and training aren’t overwhelmingly hardcore. Sprinting, as her father says, is an “art form” that doesn’t need to be exaggerated.
“I came across a program that I liked the concept of,” Nathan Pearce said. “Honestly, what she does in practice is very minimal. But everything she does is very important. If she’s going to run a 40 (meters) in practice, which is common, we use an automatic timing system that measures how fast she is going. She’ll sprint at most three times a week, (almost never) back-to-back. In only one of those days will she do anything more than a 40.
“A lot of people have this idea of track being this hardcore, let’s-make-ourselves-tougher sport. That’s completely wrong for sprinting. Sprinting is a performance sport; it has nothing to do with toughness. She’s never gotten to experience six 300s in a practice or something like that. But I do think this type of training has become a little more popular with sprinting as more and more coaches start to realize that to become elite, you have to develop that speed.”
Fans of Aria get to see her train on social media. Pearce posts videos of her racing and training, and she includes times from each meet she performs. Her presence on social media through TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook allows the nation’s fastest eighth-grader to showcase her accomplishments. She also has her own website, ariapearce.com.
Despite her tremendous résumé, Aria is a typical 14-year-old. People may perceive her as someone who lives and dies with the sport of track, but that’s not the case. She trains four to five days a week, but the training doesn’t define her, she said.
“She’s doing less than I guarantee any other middle schooler is out there,” Nathan Pearce said. “She’s just a normal kid out there doing normal things. She has all of the normal problems and homework like everyone else. People assume that this is her life, but I think this is just something that she really enjoys.”
Aria will race in the Nike Indoor Nationals in New York City on March 10-12. She qualified for the 60-meter, 200-meter and long-jump events.
Pearce will be in the top girls’ division, loaded with juniors and seniors in high school, some of whom are committed to top-notch college track programs such as LSU, Georgia and Texas.
Pearce has big goals and milestones she’d like to reach in her career, including a chance to represent herself and her country in the Olympics.
“The Olympics one day would be a great experience,” Aria said. “I definitely want to be at a D-I track college that is known for that. I want to be somewhere along the coast, probably since all of those schools seem to have better sprint colleges.”