Tennessee running back Jabari Small, left, is chased by Missouri defensive back Shawn Robinson, right, during the first half of a game on Oct. 2 in Columbia, Mo. On Saturday, a spokesperson for the K-State football program confirmed that Robinson was no longer on the Wildcat roster.
Senior Kansas State linebacker and Missouri transfer Shawn Robinson is no longer with the team, head coach Chris Klieman confirmed after Saturday's 17-10 loss to Tulane.
Earlier that day, The Mercury confirmed that Robinson was no longer on the roster with K-State officials and then, when asked, Klieman said that he was no longer with the team did not explain the situation further.
When asked if his exit was a distraction for the team, Klieman disagreed but again did not go into further detail.
Robinson was initially listed as a starter heading into the season, but injury led him to never seeing the field in a Wildcat uniform.
Robinson started his career as a quarterback at TCU where he played for two seasons before transferring to Missouri after the 2018 season.
He sat for the 2019 season and made the transition from quarterback to linebacker after the 2020 season.
Without Robinson on the roster, junior Khalid Duke and freshman Desmond Purnell will be one and two on the depth chart at sam linebacker going forward.