Tennessee Missouri Football

Tennessee running back Jabari Small, left, is chased by Missouri defensive back Shawn Robinson, right, during the first half of a game on Oct. 2 in Columbia, Mo. On Saturday, a spokesperson for the K-State football program confirmed that Robinson was no longer on the Wildcat roster. 

 Associated Press

Senior Kansas State linebacker and Missouri transfer Shawn Robinson is no longer with the team, head coach Chris Klieman confirmed after Saturday's 17-10 loss to Tulane.  

Earlier that day, The Mercury confirmed that Robinson was no longer on the roster with K-State officials and then, when asked, Klieman said that he was no longer with the team did not explain the situation further. 

Recommended for you