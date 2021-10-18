A Junction City man won a Kansas Lottery prize package to attend this year’s Sunflower Showdown in style.
Bradford Brown was able to cash in on a second-chance drawing to win a Rivalry Getaway prize package.
The package included a pair of ticket in the Touchdown Club at Memorial Stadium for Nov. 6th game in Lawrence. It also included a parking pass, one-night hotel stay, their choice of a football signed by K-State had coach Chris Klieman or Kansas head coach Lance Leipold and $400 cash.
