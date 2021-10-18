Barnes, Alex 1

In this file photo, Kansas State running back Alex Barnes runs the football while being pursued by Kansas defensive tackle Deelsaac Davis during the Wildcats’ game against Kansas on Nov. 26, 2016 in Manhattan. One Junction City man won a prize pack to attend this year’s rivalry game in Lawrence.

 K-State Sports Information photos

A Junction City man won a Kansas Lottery prize package to attend this year’s Sunflower Showdown in style.

Bradford Brown was able to cash in on a second-chance drawing to win a Rivalry Getaway prize package.

The package included a pair of ticket in the Touchdown Club at Memorial Stadium for Nov. 6th game in Lawrence. It also included a parking pass, one-night hotel stay, their choice of a football signed by K-State had coach Chris Klieman or Kansas head coach Lance Leipold and $400 cash.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.