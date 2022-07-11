Local softball team Junction City Chaos Fastpitch recent Fourth of July Stars and Strikes tournament champions

Clint Harold put together a travel softball team many years back. The Junction City Chaos Fastpitch consists of sophomores and juniors in high school from local area high school of Junction City, Chapman, Herington, Abilene and Wamego. Harold has a daughter on the team which was a big part of why he started the Chaos Fastpitch. The group of girls on the Chaos Fastpitch have been together with Harold since they were 10 years old.
The Chaos Fastpitch finished first place in a tournament the weekend of July 2 for the first time since the team was formed in Independence, Missouri. It was a Power Strike Youth Triple-A Fourth of July Stars and Strikes tournament. The Chaos Fastpitch won all four of the games they played. Two games they won 4-0, 7-1 and won the championship game 4-1.
The Chaos Fastpitch also finished in second place in Lawrence, Kansas, in a Father’s Day tournament.
“The feeling that you get watching these ladies grow up,” Harold said. “They grow up from being kids that have no cares in the world to becoming young adults like they are now. The life lessons they have learned along the way. It has been a great trip along the way. I would not trade it for anything.”
Harold, 48, coached the city recreational league before he started coaching travel ball. So, he had seen some of the players on the team play on a recreational league that he had not met before and approached them to invite them on the team after witnessing their talent. Other members of the team he had already known and told them about the travel team he was forming and offered them an invite.
Harold said the competition the Chaos Fastball compete against in the tournaments they travel to is very good, so it is always unknown what to expect in results approaching each tournament.
“We play very good ball,” Harold said. “You never know where you are going to end up. You can play great ball, but so could the other teams. We have finished anywhere. (We have) finished (in) ninth (place) at a Memorial Day tournament. So, you just don’t know that day what you are going to get. You just got to play the best ball you can. We are playing teams from all over: Oklahoma, Nebraska, Colorado, Missouri. Playing teams from everywhere.”
The Chaos fastpitch consists of mostly junior varsity and varsity level high school softball players. Harold is happy with the level of talent on the team as he has never given an invite to an All-State level softball player as his focus is developing the talent of the girls he knows on the team and develop their life habits.
“I want the girls that I have had, and I am trying to push them to a level and increase the level of ball,” Harold said. “When we first started we were a C-level team. When you travel, they rank you C, B and A. Right now, as they have got better over the years – we are up to a B-level. I am just pushing them to be the best they can.
“This team is not what we call trophy chasers. We don’t go find easy competition. I look to challenge these girls every weekend. I put them where I know they will be challenged. That way if they are successful, they earned every bit of it. It was not an easy grab.”
Harold said he aims to use the travel team as a way to prepare the girls for life after high school as well.
Harold has a good relationship with each players parents, and it has been a joy to him to see the progress the team has made since he created it. Harold is not sure yet if he will continue the team after the current sophomores and juniors graduate high school.
“This team has created a Chaos family,” Harold said. “That goes from players to coaches to their parents to their siblings. Everybody is included. Everybody gets fan gear. Everybody cheers for the Chaos. It is just a great thing.”