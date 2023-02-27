02112023-mer-spt-mhsbbb-13
Buy Now

Junction City’s Lovell Autry brings the ball up the court during a game in Manhattan on Feb. 10.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Sheldon Butler-Lawson and Deontae Baker were the only two players who had varsity experience entering the season.

Along with Lawson and Baker, junior Michael Boganowski stepped up and became the leading scorer. But a very talented freshman contributed valuable minutes for the Blue Jays: Lovell Autry.

Tags

Recommended for you