Sheldon Butler-Lawson and Deontae Baker were the only two players who had varsity experience entering the season.
Along with Lawson and Baker, junior Michael Boganowski stepped up and became the leading scorer. But a very talented freshman contributed valuable minutes for the Blue Jays: Lovell Autry.
Autry said he expected to play on the freshman team coming into this season, but head coach Nick Perez saw talent in Autry in workouts during the summer and in the winter, and he started to get meaningful varsity playing time from the beginning of the season. Autry has always been very talented, as Perez knew of him since he was in third grade.
“I think Lovell coming into summer was a kid that was basically the focal point of every offense that he had been apart,” Perez said. “For the first two games, he was our leading scorer.”
The 5-foot-9 guard is content with being a role player as a freshman, but he said he knows he can step up to play a bigger role if he needs to.
And Perez without a doubt has confidence in Autry.
“He has earned the green light with me. He came in against Emporia, we ran a zone play and he banged a 3-pointer in the corner,” Perez said. “Then he got in the paint and dished it to somebody for a layup and we went on a run with the second team guys, cut it to nine. Just brought more energy. I think that’s what Lovell brings.”
Autry also brings defense. He is an offensive player that wants to guard, which is a special talent in itself, Perez said.
Not only does Autry have the ability to knock down the 3-pointer, but he can also drive the ball to the rim effectively.
“He is very aggressive. He goes at our guys in practice,” Perez said.” I like him because he can get in the paint and score. He also makes plays in the zone. I don’t want to change his game up much. I love the way he finishes around the rim, the way he gets into the paint and he isn’t scared to give it to his teammates. As a freshman, that is pretty fearless. That is what we like to see out of him.”
When the Blue Jays are trailing, if that opportunity comes, Autry is happy to come in the game and be the spark they need.
“Especially if my team is down, I’m going to need to hit some 3s for my team,” Autry said. “Get them up. Get them going.”
Perez said one thing about Autry is he is coachable. He won’t break if you get on him because he wants to be coached and get better.
“That is what I really enjoyed about him all summer,” Perez said. “Then he came in the tryouts in the winter, and he was a top 10 player. It was night and day. You could tell he belonged where he was at, and that is why he was in the rotation. He continues to get better.”
Junction City finished the regular season 11-9. The Blue Jays have showed good sparks in winning streaks, two four game-winning streaks in the season, but have also shown struggle is finishing out games and lack of energy, effort and focus. They lost four straight games before winning final regular season game. If this team plays to its potential and stays consistent, Autry said he thinks a playoff run can happen.
“If we can minimize our turnovers, get more energy on the bench and get more energy on the court, and stop turnovers, I think our ceiling can be really high,” Autry said. “I think we can go to state.”
Autry said that playing as a freshman is a great thing and that it tells him that he can really do something with his future.
Perez said Autry is growing up before our eyes.
“He showed his glimpses early. If Lovell keeps doing what he is doing, he is going to be fine,” Perez said. “I want him to be aggressive. When he goes in, I think he surprises some people, because he can score. There is going to be some times that we are going to need him out there because we are going to need people that can score. Whether it is late in the game or early in the first half. He is special. What he has got to understand is he has got to let the game come to him, and when it does, he is going to be really good.”
The Blue Jays begin the playoffs on Tuesday against Lawrence Free state at home at 6 p.m..