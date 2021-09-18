Cody Schurle, a 17-year-old Manhattan native, will compete in the 2021 PURE Insurance Championship Impacting the First Tee, which will be held at the prestigious Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course starting Monday.
The event, in its 18th year, is hosted by the Monterey Peninsula Foundation and is designed to bring teens from First Tee chapters around to country in to play at the legendary course.
Schurle has participated in the Manhattan chapter of First Tee, an organization whose mission is to “impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character and instill life-enhancing values through the game of golf.” Schurle started with the local chapter when he was 5 years old and has grown into one of the top young linksmen in the Flint Hills.
The 17-year-old carries a +2.5 USGA Handicap Index and has captured multiple Manhattan junior golf city championships, including winning the 2019 Homeschool National Golf Championship.
He now is in the Ace Level at First Tee, which is the highest level a participant can reach. He’s also on track to become the first Manhattan First Tee participant to complete the Ace level.
Schurle has been a part of three-straight Homeschool National Basketball Championship teams.
Participants will be paired with PGA Tour Champions players and amateurs throughout the week while competing for a Pro-Junior Team title. Schurle will join 80 other teens from across the country (and one from Morocco) who were selected by a national panel of judges based on personal growth and life skills learned in the program as well as their playing ability.
This year, the field of PGA Tour Champions players will feature World Golf Hall of Fame members Bernhard Langer, Mark O’Meara, Vijay Singh and three-time PURE Insurance Championship winners Kirk Triplett and Jeff Sluman. Legendary actor/director Clint Eastwood serves as the chairman of the PURE Insurance Championship.
Play will start at both Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill on Friday and Saturday, with the final round being held at Pebble Beach on Sunday. Twenty three participants will make the final cut based on the 36-hold performance and in the end, the tournament will crown a male and female champion.
The tournament will be televised nationally on the Golf Channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.