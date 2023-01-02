Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech on Oct. 1, in Manhattan, Kan. Martinez made a brief and final appearance in a Wildcat uniform in Saturday's Sugar Bowl loss to Alabama.
Kansas State Wildcats Head Coach Chris Klieman talks to Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) on the sidelines during the All State Sugar Bowl game between the University of Alabama and Kansas State Saturday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS — Through the disappointment that came with Kansas State’s 45-20 Sugar Bowl loss to Alabama on Saturday, there were a few snaps whose meaning transcended the game.
Senior quarterback Adrian Martinez didn’t see the field much in the game. He played just a handful of plays, all of which came in the first half.
The former Nebraska transfer — whose career has been mired with injury, including missing the majority of the back half of the 2022 season — had never played in a bowl game when he arrived at K-State last summer.
That was supposed to change this year. He helped K-State get off to a strong start, he led the Wildcats to a win over a top-10 Oklahoma team in Norman, he beat Texas Tech and Iowa State before getting hurt in the second series of the game versus TCU.
Will Howard came in, electrified fans, nearly won and, eventually, supplanted the senior as starting quarterback. K-State went on to win a Big 12 title with Howard at a helm and Martinez’s early season success, while a nice story, seemed less important.
But heading into bowl prep, head coach Chris Klieman and offensive coordinator Collin Klein wanted to find some role for Martinez for the final game of the season.
During the game, the senior handed the ball off several times in the first half while also running twice for 12 yards, including an 8-yard designed quarterback run that kept the ball moving on a long drive in the second half that stalled out at the goal line.
It wasn’t a lot, but in Klieman’s mind, Martinez was more than deserving of some kind of curtain call on the biggest stage possible.
“I was excited that Adrian got a chance to play in a bowl game,” Klieman said. “He came here and transferred here to win a championship and have a chance to hopefully play in a bowl game and when he got hurt, the goal was to try to get him healthy enough to play some. … I thought it was important for C.K. (Collin Klein) and I to try to find a way to get Adrian a few snaps. We were able to do that. I saw a big smile on his face. I also saw a big smile on Will Howard’s face.”
Howard was thrilled for his signal-calling cohort. In fact, one of the few things that brought a smile to the junior quarterback’s face following the loss on Saturday was talking about teammate and friend.
“I was happy for him,” Howard said. “I was happy to see him back out on the field and he deserves it, man. He’s put in the work. He’s worked hard to get back and I couldn’t be more happy to see him back out there and to be able to play in his last college game.”
But maybe no one in purple was more thrilled for Martinez then his oldest friend on the team, fellow Nebraska transfer and senior wide receiver Kade Warner. Warner got his chance to experience his first bowl game last season and it was a feeling he was glad Martinez got to feel before they both ended their long college football careers.
Martinez can always say he got to play in a Sugar Bowl. The memory of those few plays will far outlive the sting of the loss.
“I am so happy for him,” Warner said. “I love that guy. I don’t know what his stats were tonight, I don’t know how many plays he played, but just him being in the game, I know it’s impacted him for the long haul, and I know how much it meant to him.”