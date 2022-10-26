On Wednesday, Kansas State senior quarterback Adrian Martinez was named finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy and was selected as a member of the National Football Foundation National Scholar-Athlete Class.
Martinez is one of 15 finalists, including one of just seven FBS players and the lone Big 12 representative, that were trimmed from a list of 156 semifinalists. The trophy is given annually to a player who best combines a high-level of academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.
He is the eighth Wildcat all-time to be named an NFF Scholar-Athlete and a finalist for the Campbell Trophy, including the fifth in the last 12 years. Other notable Wildcats honored during that 12-year stretch include Tysyn Hartman (2011), Tyler Lockett (2014), Dalton Risner (2018) and Adam Holtorf (2019).
With the inclusion of Martinez, K-State has the most NFF Scholar-Athletes in the country since 2011, topping both Duke and Stanford with four apiece.
Martinez will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship and will travel to Las Vegas on December 6th for the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner.
Martinez earned his bachelor’s degree in management with a minor in economics from Nebraska in May of 2021. He carried a 3.549 GPA and is currently working on his MBA at K-State.
Through seven games this season, Martinez ranks first nationally among quarterbacks with nine rushing touchdowns and second among quarterbacks in scoring (7.7 points per game) and rushing yards (80.7 yards per game) and rushing yards per carry (6.14).
He became the third Power 5 quarterback in the last 15 years to accumulate 300 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in a two-game stretch, joining Heisman winners Lamar Jackson and Cam Newton.
Martinez left Nebraska with 17 career season and single-game records.