Kansas St Oklahoma Football

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez celebrates after a touchdown against Oklahoma during Saturday’s 41-34 win in Norman. Martinez and junior safety Kobe Savage were given weekly players honors by the Big 12 after the win.

 Associated Press

Multiple honors have poured in for the 25th-ranked Kansas State Wildcat football team after its 41-34 win at then-No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday.

Senior quarterback Adrian Martinez was named the Big 12 offensive player of the week while junior safety Kobe Savage earned newcomer of the week honors.