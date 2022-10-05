Ralph Nader has rightly lamented that Americans don’t follow politics and public policy with the passion with which they follow sports. Most of us don’t know even the rudiments about our political system, but countless thousands, increasing fast every day, gobble up such vital info as the percentage of punts the Butte State Butcherbirds down inside the 20-yard line (one of endless stats in Phil Steele’s annual College Football Preview, for example).

We’re fiddling while Rome burns, but could we stop the burning any better than Nero could? Asked if he regretted writing about sports so much, Haywood Hale Broun replied that his ashes would look the same as Shakespeare’s. “There is nothing harder to do than nothing,” and for most of us non-Shakespeares the point of life appears to be to stay busy enough on anything, however inane, to avoid the horror of pondering our fate, so why not sports gambling?

Recommended for you