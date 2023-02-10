Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah tackles Kansas running back Devin Neal during their Big 12 Conference game Nov. 26 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Anudike-Uzomah, along with three other Wildcats, was selected to participate in the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine later this month.
Four Kansas State football players will get a chance to show off their skillsets on one of the biggest stages later this month as they participate in the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, cornerback Julius Brents, wide receiver Malik Knowles and running back Deuce Vaughn are among 319 pro prospects invited to the multi-day event in Indianapolis, Indiana.
It is the most Wildcats selected to participate in the combine since five Wildcats were selected in 2013.
The combine runs from February 28 through March 6 with on-field workouts slated for March 2-5. Those workouts will be televised live on NFL Network. This all leads up to the NFL Draft, which is being held from April 27-29 in Kansas City.
Anudike-Uzomah left K-State tied for sixth in school history in career sacks (20.5) and fourth in career forced fumbles (8). He received numerous All-America honors, including a first team selection from USA Today this past season.
Brents is coming off a strong performance in the Reese's Senior Bowl last week. He started 27 games for K-State over the last two seasons after transferring in from Iowa. He was an All-Big 12 first team selection in 2022 and ranked 22nd nationally and third in the Big 12 with four interceptions.
Knowles is coming off a career-best season at wide receiver after grabbing 48 passes for 725 yards and two touchdowns. Knowles was also a prolific return man, finishing his career ranked fifth in school history in career all-purpose yards (3,998), which included 1,691 career kick-off yards which ranks second in school history behind Ring of Honor inductee and current Seattle Seahawk Tyler Lockett.
Last but certainly not least, Vaughn became just the second player in school history to earn back-to-back Consensus All-America honors after another stellar season in 2022.
The star junior left K-State with school records for both receptions (116) and receiving yards (1,280) as a running back, two of the 14 career categories in which he landed in the top 10. He is the school's second all-time leading rusher with 3,604 yards.