Sarah Dains, 28, was hired as the new cheerleading coach at Junction City High School. Additionally, Dains is teaching an art class at the school.
Dains is a Kansas native, so she said this job gave her the opportunity to come back to the state after coaching cheerleading at Gala Ridge High School in Yuma, Arizona.
Dains’ said her experience at Gala Ridge will help her in her new position. Gala Ridge had only been in existence for six years when she started there, so Dains had to create all the traditions in the cheerleading department – which included a state championship and a class of 13 cheerleaders who started as freshman in her first year and went through their senior year with her. She completed her four-year tenure with 10 of the 13 receiving a college scholarship for cheerleading their senior year.
“I know (Junction City) is rich in traditions, and I have never coached in a program that is rich in tradition,” Dains said. “I am kind of excited to go into a program that already has things that they do and has things that are established, and then make things better. It is cool that Junction City has a tight-knit community. I feel like there is going to be a lot of support from the community.”
The Junction City cheerleading team had around 10 girls on the team last year, so Dains said she knows she has some work to do, as she wants to have a team of around 40 girls. One of the first things she did when she accepted the job was tell new athletic director Ryan Nortan that her goal is to grow the program. This summer, Dains is in Junction City three days a week in an effort to get the word out and get more children involved.
Dains said some members of Junction City High School have told her it is exciting to have a cheerleading coach come in that has a state championship, which might help her attract more girls to join the cheerleading team. Dains said a key aspect to help grow the team that she did successfully at Gala Ridge was forming good relationships with her students and people around her.
“I think a lot of athletics is having the kids buy into you before they buy into anything else,” Dains said.
Cheering at men’s basketball brings a little more of a challenge because of a higher number of games, Dains said, which brings with it the task of creating new ideas into the mix every week, Dains said. Football has a late start this year, but Dains, said football is a bit easier with less games, but both main sports bring good practice for the team.
“I am a big, competitive coach – I like winning,” Dains said. “Football and basketball are really venues that the kids learn how to do that gameday. Kansas only has a gameday competitive arena, so they help us prep for competition and really get that community outreach.”
Dain said it is easier to bring energy to sports programs that are successful. However, Dains said it can be difficult to draw fans’ attention to the cheerleading team’s performances at games.
Dains believes joining the cheerleading team can be very beneficial to a person in every aspect of life; she said at Gala Ridge many members of the team told her it was a place they met people they wouldn’t have been friends with before.
“It is an opportunity to meet people you would not meet and experience things you would not experience,” Dains said. “Obviously, the goal of a competitive coach is to travel to Nationals which is in Florida, and some of these kids have never experienced a beach before. It just opens doors and opportunities I think people don’t consider.”