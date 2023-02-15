Kansas State junior Nae'Qwan Tomlin shoots over an Oklahoma defender during the Wildcats’ 79-65 loss in Norman, Okla., on Tuesday. Tomlin led the team in scoring with 17 points and added 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Courtesy of K-State Athletics
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang looks out onto the court during the Wildcats' 79-65 loss at Oklahoma on Tuesday.
NORMAN, Okla. — No. 12 Kansas State’s relationship with the road did not get a Valentine’s Day bump on Tuesday after a rough second half in a 79-65 loss at Oklahoma, the Wildcats’ fifth straight loss away from the friendly confines of Bramlage Coliseum.
After the loss, head coach Jerome Tang took longer than usual to make it to his postgame media responsibilities. Instead of rushing out and getting everybody all loaded up on the bus as soon as possible, the Wildcats sat in Oklahoma’s visitors locker room and soaked in the disappointment and frustration of the previous two hours.
"The great thing about this wonderful game we play is that it's not football, we don't have to wait seven days to play again," Tang said. "We get to play the next game here pretty quick and you can get rid of the bad feeling. But you've got to let this thing sit in a little bit. So I actually just want them to sit in the locker room. Normally, I want to get out quick, but I actually just wanted them to sit in it for a little while and kind of feel what it's like."
K-State came into the game as one of the best in the country (12th overall) and the best in the Big 12 in 3-point defense, only allowing teams to shoot 28.6% from long range.
But Oklahoma, despite averaging just 29% from behind the arc in Big 12 play this season, ended the game shooting 11-of-23 from 3, which amounted to 48%.
“I didn’t ask for an explanation,” Tang said. “It was pretty easy to figure out. We didn’t play hard enough.”
Six Oklahoma 3-pointers kept the Sooners afloat in the first half as K-State led by as much as four after erasing an early 9-2 deficit at the start of the game.
The Wildcats dominated inside, outscoring Oklahoma in the paint 24-14 during the opening 20 minutes, led by junior forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin and senior center Abayomi Iyiola, who had 13 and nine points at the half, respectively.
"I was pleased with the team making the plays to get them the ball," Tang said. "It wasn't like they were making those plays on their own. Their teammates were making the right pass. I was pleased with how we moved the ball in the first half."
Tomlin and Iyiola were limited to just six points total in the second half, something Tang attributed to a lack of touches in the final 20 minutes.
Tomlin still ended up leading the team in scoring with 17 points to go along with 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.
"It was definitely something that the coaching staff talked to me about," Tomlin said. "Just going (for the rebound) every time. Sometimes earlier (in the season), I wouldn't go, and now I will make that extra effort to go. I'm just trying to keep making an impact and just go harder (because) I know I can."
Those two played the vast majority minutes in the post for K-State as the Wildcats were without junior David N’Guessan for most of the game after he played the first two minutes and sat the remainder due to illness.
Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson each had 14 points and Iyiola ended the game with 11. Nowell and Johnson also had three steals.
The Wildcats led by four multiple times in the final minutes of the first half, but a 3-pointer from Grant Sherfield with 10 seconds left tied the game up at 36 heading into halftime.
K-State scored on the opening possession of the second half and then Oklahoma scored 12 unanswered over the next four minutes, putting the Wildcats behind by double-digits, which is where they would stay for most of the second half.
The run included 3’s from seniors Sherfield and Tanner Groves who led the Sooners in scoring. Sherfield had 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists and Groves had 16 points, six rebounds, two steals a block.
K-State managed to get things back within single-digits with seven minutes to play, but a 9-1 run by Oklahoma, including back-to-back turnovers that led to easy Sooner layups, put Oklahoma ahead 70-55 with four and a half minutes to play.
In postgame, Tang pointed to his team’s effort as the main culprit of the Wildcats’ downfall.
"You never want to have to coach that, especially with a bunch of older guys," Tang said. "We'll figure this thing out. ... We don't have to wait seven days to play again, and they've done a really good job all year long bouncing back. It's disappointing, but it's not disheartening. We're gonna figure this thing out, because we have really good dudes in that locker room and they care.”
The Wildcats have now fallen in five of their last seven games as the dog days of the Big 12 seasons have started to take its toll. K-State started conference play 6-1 and since then slipped to 7-6, which lands them in the bottom half of the Big 12 heading into the final five games of the regular season.
"Everybody's getting scouted right now," Tang said. "Teams are doing a really good job of loading up on our two best players and we have to do a better job of manipulating the defense to help them be a little bit more effective. In this league, we’ve just got so many really good coaches and good teams and if you don't play hard enough … you could do a lot of good things and still lose, but if you don't play hard, you never have a chance to win. And we didn't give ourselves a chance to win tonight."
The Wildcats will attempt to pull themselves back up off the mat Saturday when they host No. 19 Iowa State in a rematch of an 80-76 loss in Ames three weeks ago. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.