NORMAN, Okla. — No. 12 Kansas State’s relationship with the road did not get a Valentine’s Day bump on Tuesday after a rough second half in a 79-65 loss at Oklahoma, the Wildcats fifth straight loss away from the friendly confines of Bramlage Coliseum.

After the loss, head coach Jerome Tang took longer than usual to make it to his postgame media responsibilities. Instead of rushing out and getting everybody all loaded up on the bus as soon as possible, the Wildcats sat in Oklahoma’s visitors locker room and soaked in the disappointment and frustration of the previous two hours. 

Recommended for you