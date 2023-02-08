A little bit of tough love from Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang paid dividends for the No. 12 Wildcats as they snapped a three-game Big 12 losing streak with a 82-61 win over No. 17 TCU Tuesday evening in Bramlage Coliseum.

The anger and disappointment over Saturday’s loss to No. 5 Texas stayed in the air at the Ice Family Basketball Center over the last several days partially because Tang felt like the Wildcats needed a tone shift, and K-State responded just as the first-year coached hoped. 

