Kansas State senior guard Desi Sills looked down at the stat sheet bewildered following the No. 12 Wildcats’ 71-63 loss at Texas Tech Saturday evening and muttered the most succinct and honest reaction one can have the numbers he must’ve been looking at.
“This is a bad loss,” Sills said, his eyes not leaving the paper. “... This is a bad loss…”
Sills was correct. It was, in fact, a bad loss.
A seven-point loss on the road in conference play isn’t too shameful, all things considered, even versus the woebegone, cellar-dwelling Red Raiders who had only won a single conference game leading into Saturday night.
But, as with most things, the unpleasantness for the Wildcats (19-6, 7-5 Big 12) lay in journey far more than the destination, and while K-State’s destination wasn’t fun, the road to get there was so much worse.
For starters, the Wildcats turned the ball over 23 times in the course of the game, their worst mark of the season so far.
Off those 23 turnovers, Texas Tech (13-12, 2-10) scored 28 points, 14 more points than K-State managed off Texas Tech’s 18 turnovers.
“(I’m) very disappointed that we gave the ball away as many times as we did today,” K-State coach Jerome Tang said. “Obviously, (Texas Tech) gets some credit for that, but a lot of it was just that we weren’t tough enough and they exposed that.”
Senior point guard Markquis Nowell had a team-high 18 points in the loss while also leading the team in turnovers with seven while recording just four assists.
“I’m trying to make the home run play,” Nowell said. “I have to be better… I’ve probably had 20-or-so, 30 turnovers now in the last four to five games. I’m really going to work on that. Today was a tough loss, put it all on me. Seven turnovers, I’ll be better.”
K-State actually led by as much as five, 17-12, near the midway point of the first half. Then things turned sour.
After going nearly four minutes without scoring, Texas Tech fought its way back to a one-point lead.
Both sides went back and forth for the next several minutes until the Red Raiders came alive in the final two and a half minutes of the half, ripping off a 10-1 run that featured three Wildcat turnovers, giving the hosts a 33-26 advantage at the break.
The Wildcats struggled offensively all game, ending the night with 35.2% shooting percentage, including 34.2% from the field in the first half.
K-State was also ice-cold from behind the 3-point line, ending the night 6-of-26 from long range, including a rough 1-of-10 mark from Nowell.
“I just felt like we had open looks,” Sills said. “We didn’t hit the shots that we were supposed to hit, but we’re going to take those shots every time because they are good looks. Next time, they’re going to fall. We’re going to keep pushing and get back in the lab and get back into the film room and work on it.”
Texas Tech, meanwhile, improved their clip by 10%, going from shooting 37.5% from the field in the first half to 47.8% in the second.
Four Red Raiders were in double-figures led by De’Vion Harmon who had 20 points. Lamar Washington had 13 points to go along with a game-high five steals.
The Wildcats managed to get the game down to a possession six different times in the second half, but never found a way to get that next stop and score necessary to tie or retake the lead.
Sills ended the night with 12 and junior forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin had 10 points and seven rebounds before fouling out in the final minute of the game.
Notably not in double-figures was senior forward Keyontae Johnson who had just nine points on 3-of-11 shooting, the first time this season he’s failed to score at least 10 points.
“Every now and then you have a bad night,” Tang said. “He just picked a bad night to have a bad night.”
The game is the fourth straight road loss for the Wildcats after opening conference play with back-to-back ranked wins over Texas and Baylor.
“We outscored those teams,” Tang said. “And that’s an anomaly. That’s not going to happen in this league. Your defense has to travel. That’s how you win road games, by being a really good defensive team. We’re not going to shoot like that all of the time. I did feel like we played better defense today than we had in the past, but there is no defense for live-ball turnovers.”
K-State will have another chance to shake-off those road woes on Tuesday when it travels to Norman to face Oklahoma (12-13, 2-10). The game is scheduled to tip at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.