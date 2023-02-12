Kansas St Texas Tech Basketball

Texas Tech's D'Maurian Williams shoots the ball over Kansas State's Markquis Nowell during the second half of the Wildcats' 71-63 loss in Lubbock, Texas on Saturday.

 Associated Press

Kansas State senior guard Desi Sills looked down at the stat sheet bewildered following the No. 12 Wildcats’ 71-63 loss at Texas Tech Saturday evening and muttered the most succinct and honest reaction one can have the numbers he must’ve been looking at.

“This is a bad loss,” Sills said, his eyes not leaving the paper. “... This is a bad loss…”

