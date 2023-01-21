Kansas State coach Jerome Tang just remembered the noise of a packed Bramlage Coliseum at its peak when thinking back to a key moment in Saturday's 68-58 home win over Texas Tech.

His 13th-ranked Wildcats (17-2, 6-1 Big 12) trailed the Red Raiders (10-8, 0-6) by eight with 13:20 to play in the second half, the largest deficit of the game for K-State.