An all-time classic in the 116-year history of the Sunflower Showdown was played on Tuesday, and even that may be putting it lightly.
No. 13 Kansas State (16-2, 5-1) hung on to beat No. 2 Kansas in overtime, 83-82, in a game where 13 ties and nine lead changes came down to just 30 seconds and the final two possessions of the night.
"This is not an anomaly," said head coach Jerome Tang, who experienced the rivalry for the first time Tuesday evening. "This is who we are going to be moving forward. And every one of them has bought into what it takes to not just be a good team, but to be a great program."
The Wildcats had cut the KU (16-2, 5-1) lead to a point, 82-81, with a 1:06 left to play after senior forward Keyontae Johnson hit one of two from the line.
The Jayhawks nearly went up two possessions after a Jalen Wilson shot a 3-pointer as the shot clock was about to expire, but the shot was called off because KU coach Bill Self called a timeout just a second before the ball left Wilson's hands. Wilson, who ended the game with a career-high 38 points, came out of the timeout and missed a outside shot from the corner, setting up the Wildcats’ winning play.
Johnson co-led the Wildcats in scoring with 24 points along with senior guard Desi Sills, but none of his buckets were more vital than the final make of the game.
Tied up at 82 with just 30 seconds to play, Johnson spun off of Wilson and created just enough space to rise up and catch a lob from senior point guard Markquis Nowell and flush it home with both hands.
"It's definitely a play that we run," Johnson said. "(The lob) was like a second option. The first option was for me to catch it on the wing. But I told (Nowell) that Jalen Wilson was going to over play it, so I'm going to spin off on it and he just threw it and I had to make a play."
The alley-oop comes exactly one week after Nowell and Johnson did almost the exact same thing to punctuate their win over Oklahoma State last Tuesday.
Nowell struggled to score throughout the duration and ended the game with a season-low four points. But that didn't stop him from contributing, ending the game with seven assists and four steals.
"He didn't press," Tang said. "Multiple times, he was guarding a 6-foot-8, 6-foot-7 guy in the post and just fighting. Markquis is a winner, and he's growing as a leader. Today, he was a really good basketball player out there even though the stat sheets didn't say that."
After Johnson's dunk, Kansas called timeout with 11 seconds to play, down two.
The Jayhawks got the ball in to point guard Dajuan Harris and when he couldn’t find Wilson, he attempted to drive into the corner. Nowell managed to poke the ball out and Ismael Massoud dove onto the floor, scooped up the loose ball and got a pass off to Johnson who tossed it up in the air as time expired.
"We knew that they were probably going to Jalen, so we tried to make it you know a tough catch," Nowell said. "So we tried to deny him the ball and let someone else beat us, and we did a pretty good job of that. Dajuan was driving left and I stuck my hand in and Ish dove on the floor like he's been doing these last couple of games and he came up with a big time steal."
The win is the first over Kansas since Feb. 5, 2019, snapping a seven-game losing streak.
"It was big," Nowell said. "We knew how important this game is to K-State fans. And we knew how important this game was for the coaching staff and for our brothers. We didn't want to lose on our home court and we played like that.”
A completely full K-State student section, which was part of the 11,000 strong in Bramlage Coliseum Tuesday night, emptied out onto the court, and the Wildcats moved into a tie for first place in the Big 12 with the previously undefeated in conference play Jayhawks.
The win is K-State’s fourth overtime victory of the season. The 5-1 start in Big 12 play is the best since the 2007-08 season.
REGULATION
After both teams traded buckets early, the Wildcats jumped out to a 10-point lead, 16-6, after a 12-0 run that featured two 3-pointers from Johnson.
The Wildcats opened the game 4-for-4 from behind the arc, including one from senior Desi Sills who came off the bench to put up a team-high 14 points in the half.
"Every night somebody has to step up, but I've said this from the very beginning, Desi Sills is a winner," Tang said. "Everywhere he's been, he's won. Today, he’s rolling, right? And I asked him in a timeout, I said, 'Des, what you want me to run for you?' and he says, 'Nothing. I'm gonna defend and rebound and do my thing and I'll get mine coach. Just keep going.' He just cares about winning and today, to help us win, he had to make shots. In the next game, it might be something different. He's a really good basketball player and the ultimate winner."
K-State stretched that lead to 14, 33-19, just before the eight-minute mark, but seven straight points from Kansas, including a 3-pointer from Joseph Yesefu, cut the Wildcat lead back within 10.
Johnson picked up his second foul with a little less than six minutes to play and was sat with 4:56 to left in the first half as the Wildcats went into a cold spell, hitting just one shot from the field in the final 4:53 of the first half.
Tang did put Johnson back in the game for the final possession and the senior managed to get a jumper from the top of the key to go just before time expired.
"I thought the end of the first half getting them in for that last possession was huge," Tang said. "We didn't want (Keyontae) to get his third foul. That was important to us."
The Wildcats led 44-39 at the half.
That lead stretched to nine early in the second half after a 3-pointer from Ismael Massoud and a steal and score by Sills, A 9-3 Jayhawk spurt kept the Jayhawks right in it.
An 8-0 run midway through the half allowed Kansas to retake the lead for the first time since leading 6-4 at the beginning of the game.
A nearly four-minute scoring drought ended with free throws from Johnson and a Tomlin to push the Wildcats back ahead.
Foul trouble became an issue for both teams, but especially late for Kansas as three of their five starters did not make it to the final buzzer.
Senior guard Kevin McCullar and sophomore forward KJ Adams, who ended the night with 17 points, both fouled out in the final six minutes of regulation while freshman wing Gradey Dick committed his fifth foul with a minute and a half left in overtime.
"That was a big thing for this game, trying to get to the line," Johnson said. "We just wanted to attack the rum as much as we can try and try to draw fouls and I feel like we did a good job. In overtime, we went to the line 10 times and we went 9-for-10 from free throw line. Making free throws down the stretch was clutch for us."
Dick came into the game as one of the best 3-point shooters in the conference and even though he scored 16 points, he only made one of his eight attempts. As a team, the Jayhawks shot 6-of-29 from behnd the arc, roughly 16% worse than their season average.
Junior forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin also fouled out in overtime, ending the game with 15 points and 10 rebounds, his first double-double since arriving in Manhattan.
The K-State lead stretched to five but KU quickly brought it back to a one-possession game.
Wilson tied the game up with two free throws, giving K-State the ball with 56 seconds to play.
Three misses, two layups and a wide open 3-pointer for Nowell, on the next possession allowed Kansas the possibility to take the lead on the final possession, but a steal by Tomlin with four seconds to play allowed Johnson a final shot at a game winner.
The senior transfer got the shot, but it rolled out, pushing the game into overtime.
Up next, K-State will host a struggling Texas Tech team that’s winless in Big 12 play and coming off a home loss to No. 21 Baylor.