An all-time classic in the 116-year history of the Sunflower Showdown was played on Tuesday, and even that may be putting it lightly.

No. 13 Kansas State (16-2, 5-1) hung on to beat No. 2 Kansas in overtime, 83-82, in a game where 13 ties and nine lead changes came down to just 30 seconds and the final two possessions of the night.

