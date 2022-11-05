A three-touchdown comeback fell short Saturday night in No. 13 Kansas State’s 34-27 loss at home to Texas.
Despite holding a Longhorn offense that dominated the first two quarters of play to just three points in the second half, the Wildcats (6-3, 4-2 in Big 12 play) were unable to find the tying score needed to force the game into overtime as a fumble by senior quarterback Adrian Martinez on the K-State’s final drive sealed the loss.
“I'm proud of our guys,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “The resolve that we showed. I told the guys in the locker room after the game (that) we are a team of extremely high character guys. (We have) great leadership within that room (which gave) us a chance to have the football with under two minutes left. To have a chance to tie after how the first half went is a credit to our guys.”
Martinez was given the start prior to game over junior Will Howard who started in K-State’s win over Oklahoma State and played the majority of its loss versus TCU. Klieman said the decision was made to go with Martinez on Friday after his performance in practice on Thursday showed that he could fully handle the rigors of the game following his injury.
The senior, who had not turned the ball over once in the previous six games that he played in this year, had moments of brilliance. He orchestrated a perfect first drive that ended in a Deuce Vaughn touchdown and nearly did it again on the Wildcats next drive before K-State stalled out in the redzone.
But an interception late in the first half and a fumble on the Wildcats’ final possession of the night made the difference, as K-State found itself on the wrong end of another loss versus the Longhorns (6-3, 4-2), its sixth straight.
“(It was) probably a little bit of trying to do too much,” Martinez said of the turnovers. “Trying to make a play there at the end of the game and I was moving through my progression and (I got) down to the bottom which would be the check down and (I tried) to make that throw, but it got batted away. We'll see it on film, but turnovers definitely hurt us tonight.”
Martinez ended the game with a season-high 329 yards on 24-of-36 passing with two touchdowns and an interception. He also had 52 yards rushing on 14 attempts with a touchdown.
In the first half, Martinez came out and led K-State down the field with ease, buoyed mostly by Deuce Vaughn who sliced and diced his way to 52 total yards including catching a 28-yard touchdown.
Vaughn ended the night with 160 yards total including 74 yards rushing on 19 carries and 86 yards receiving on seven catches.
The junior reached several milestones Saturday night, including moving into second place in school history in career rushing yards with 3,021. He stands only behind Ring of Honor inductee and Wildcat great Darren Sproles who ended his four-year career with 4,979 yards.
He became the 34th player in the nation since 1996 to record 3,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in a career and he did it in just 32 games which tied for the fastest to get there along with Penn State’s Saquon Barkley and Boise State’s Jeremy McNichols.
Vaughn’s seven catches pushed him to 104 career receptions which is first in school history among running backs and fullbacks.
K-State drove down the field with similar ease on its second possession of the game, but stalled out at the Texas 4-yard line, which set senior all-purpose kicker Ty Zentner up with a 22-yard field goal, which he hit.
The Longhorns scored touchdowns on their first three drives of the game. Star running back Bijan Robinson found the end zone first from 36 yards out and then back-up Roschon Johnson punched it from nine yards out.
Robinson was a menace, racking up 209 yards on the ground and another 34 yards through the air. Six of Robinson’s runs in the first half resulted in a first down or touchdown. Texas converted on third down eight times on 15 attempts throughout the game.
The Wildcats also lost senior Julius Brents to a targeting penalty on the opening drive of the day.
Texas took a 21-10 lead with a 13-yard touchdown from freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers to sophomore Xavier Worthy, his first of two in the half.
Ewers ended his night with a fairly modest 197 yards on 18-of-31 passing with two touchdowns.
K-State had a potential momentum changing fumble recovery after senior cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe popped the ball out of Johnson’s hands on a run that nearly broke for a touchdown and freshman cornerback Jacob Parrish was there to scoop it up.
The Wildcats were unable to capitalize though, giving Texas the ball back deep in its own territory after a turnover on downs. The Longhorns went on to get a field goal, and then added another score from Ewers to Worthy, this one for three yards, following a Martinez interception that set the Longhorns up with a short field with a minute to play in the first half.
“We were in a two-minute drill and we got it going pretty well after that first play,” Martinez said. “And they were getting a lot of depth and naturally, they were expecting a pass. … I’ve got to see that defender. It’s something that I’ll obviously see on tape, but I forced a throw and that gave them an advantage, especially heading into halftime.”
The interception was the first of the season for Martinez and the third for K-State as a team.
The Wildcats went into halftime down 31-10.
After empty possessions from both teams to start the half, K-State pinned Texas deep in its own territory with a 61-yard punt by Zentner.
On third down, Worthy fumbled after a catch that would’ve given Texas a first down. The fumble was forced by senior safety Josh Hayes and was recovered by senior defensive tackle Eli Huggins, which set the Wildcat offense up with a first-and-10 from the 24.
Despite 25 yards worth of penalties on the drive, the Wildcats found a way to find the end zone for just the second time of the game. An unnecessary roughness penalty from Texas set up a first-and-10 from the 14. Three plays later, Martinez snuck into the end zone from a yard out to get the K-State back within 14.
After empty possessions by both teams, the Wildcats got the ball back with less than a minute to play in the third quarter.
K-State ran three plays which set up a 25-yard touchdown to Kade Warner. The score got K-State back to within a touchdown for the first time since the fourth quarter.
“That was a great play call,” Martinez said. “We kind of had a feeling they would line up like that … We had shifted to it and once I saw it pre-snap, I kind of knew what would be there. So I looked off the field safety, and Kade ran a great route. That's what the play was designed for.”
On the next two drives, both teams traded field goals, a 29-yarder for Texas and a 28-yarder for Zentner, which kept the Longhorn lead at seven
Texas had an opportunity to put away the game with 4:26 to play, but the Wildcat defense stepped up forced a punt on a three-and-out, thanks in part to a huge tackle for loss by junior safety Kobe Savage on third-and-4, which gave K-State one final shot to tie things up after start the second half behind by 21 points.
The Wildcats, armed with all three timeouts, had just 2:43 to find their way to the end zone, but it wasn't meant to be as Texas forced two Martinez fumbles, once of which fell harmlessly out of bounds, and the other found the hands of Longhorn linebacker Jalen Ford after defensive tackle Keondre Coburn knocked the ball out of Martinez’s hands, ending the game.
After the game, both Warner and senior defensive tackle Eli Huggins spoke to the team.
“I just told them that this should hurt,” Warner said. “The feeling in the locker room should hurt right now. But it shouldn’t hurt because you’re feeling sorry for yourself or the result of the game, but because of the journey you’ve been on … I told them that we’ve got 24 hours to feel this feeling and then flush it away and (then I asked them) what can you give every single day so we don’t have to feel that feeling again.”
The loss put K-State's Big 12 Championship hopes in limbo. The Longhorns, Baylor and the Wildcats each have two conference losses with three games to play. If both K-State and Texas were to win out, the Longhorns would hold the head-to-head tiebreaker.
The Wildcats will face Baylor in Waco next week. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
“There's no quit in us,” Martinez said. “And there definitely won't be after this game. We're going to come back even stronger and that's really the trend that's happened this year so far. And I have ultimate faith in our guys to bounce back and be better next week.”