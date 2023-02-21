The restorative power of a home court advantage boosted a rejuvenated Kansas State to its second straight win as the 14th-ranked Wildcats used a strong second half to come away with a decisive 75-65 victory over No. 9 Baylor Tuesday evening.

The win boosts K-State (21-7, 9-6) back into third place in the Big 12 and ties the school record for top 25 victories in a season with seven.

