The No. 20 Kansas State Wildcats, fresh off of a dynamic performance running the football in a win over Texas Tech, have an even greater defensive test awaiting them this week when they travel to take on Iowa State.
Last week, K-State (4-1, 2-0 in Big 12 play) truly found their stride on the ground, racking up 343 yards rushing split fairly evenly between junior running back Deuce Vaughn and senior quarterback Adrian Martinez.
Texas Tech came into the game allowing 99.8 rushing yards per game but got absolutely carved up, especially by Martinez, who asserted his will running the football from the opening snap of the game. That opened things up for Vaughn and allowed the entire Wildcat rushing machine to kick into full gear.
“I don’t know (how) all of Texas Tech’s previous opponents (did) as far as the quarterback run stuff, (but) that’s the whole thing,” Klieman said. “If you have the ability to run the quarterback on design runs or scrambles, it stresses a run defense. It really does… Iowa State’s going to be a different look for us. It’s going to be a different configuration as far as the front, the linebackers and the secondary, and I know they’re going to try to take (the quarterback run) away. That’s why we have to have more options than then what we had on Saturday once that game started to take take shape the way it did.”
Iowa State (3-2, 0-2) has been one of the best in the country in stopping the run, averaging just 83 yards per game, which is good for eighth nationally. They’ve also been fairly strong on defense overall, allowing just 255.9 total yards per game through the first five weeks of the season.
The Cyclones have stayed stout on the defensive end, despite losing back-to-back one-score games to top 25 foes Baylor and Kansas.
“I think they’re really talented,” Martinez said. “There’s no question that they’re one of the best defenses in the Big 12. They’re really solid schematically and they play really tough. They know what they’re doing and know how to attack you. They’re not going to make many mistakes.”
Iowa State runs a 3-3-5 defensive scheme which is fairly similar to what K-State runs with some difference in how they handle their safeties. It’s led by defensive end Will McDonald IV who has 30.5 careers sacks and rivals Wildcat star and preseason Big 12 defensive player of the year Felix Anudike-Uzomah as the top edge rusher in the conference.
“I think it starts up front,” Klieman said. “They’re disruptive as heck. They’ve got one of the best defensive ends in college football. That helps when you’ve got a difference maker a defensive end, and both teams do. And then just the amount of time that those guys have been in the system and understand it as well as the amount of film you have from guys doing it the right way and understanding where the fits are where where the strengths of the defenses are in limiting some of the weaknesses. It’s just a system that is really comfortable for their players. And, you know, it just seems like the next guy that comes in has learned from the previous one. And it’s a defense that’s very aggressive and very opportunistic and is, year in and year out, one of the best in the league.”
It’s a tall task for sure, especially considering that while K-State had multiple explosive plays throughout the Texas Tech game, they sputtered through most of the second and third quarter. But, the Wildcats also rank fourth in the nation in rushing with 267.2 yards per game and have full confidence that they’ll be able to move the ball against anyone.
“I think it just comes down to executing,” junior left guard Cooper Beebe said. “One of the things in the games where we haven’t ran the ball well, it’s just come down to execution. A lot of the times it’s nothing they’ve done. Self-inflicted wounds have kind of destroyed us so I think if we can go in there and execute, we’ll do a good job.”
The Cyclones are in desperation mode and greatly need a win to stay within spitting distance of the top half of the conference. Iowa State has won two straight versus the Wildcats and three of the last four. If they win on Saturday, it will mark the first time that they’ve won three-straight games since they won five in-a-row versus K-State from 1985-89.
“We know we’re gonna get the best version of Iowa State,” Klieman said. “This is a big game for both programs. (I have a) tremendous amount of respect for coach (Matt) Campbell. He does a phenomenal job and has there for an awful long time and he’ll have those guys ready to play, I know that.
“We talk about it every week, it really doesn’t matter in this league what happens the previous week, you better make sure that you prepare and have great focus and have your best plans and your kids execute at a high level, or you’re not going to win.”
The Wildcats and Cyclones kickoff in Ames at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU.