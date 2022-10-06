10032022-mer-spt-kstatefb-19
Buy Now

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez hands off to running back Deuce Vaughn during the Wildcats’ 37-28 Big 12 Conference win over Texas Tech on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

The No. 20 Kansas State Wildcats, fresh off of a dynamic performance running the football in a win over Texas Tech, have an even greater defensive test awaiting them this week when they travel to take on Iowa State.

Last week, K-State (4-1, 2-0 in Big 12 play) truly found their stride on the ground, racking up 343 yards rushing split fairly evenly between junior running back Deuce Vaughn and senior quarterback Adrian Martinez.