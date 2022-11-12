WACO, Texas — No. 23 Kansas State found dominance on both sides of the ball Saturday night in a 31-3 romp of Baylor.
The win snaps a four-game losing streak versus the Bears and gives head coach Chris Klieman his first career victory over Baylor. It also evens the overall series at 10 games apiece.
“A lot of guys were here in 2020 when (we lost) down here,” senior linebacker Daniel Green said. “It came down to a field goal (then), that hurt. So we kind of had a chip on our shoulder coming in here. I don’t think anyone has ever beat Baylor (on this team), even the Snyder soldiers (players who played under Bill Snyder). I’m one of them. (I’ve) never beat (Baylor). So yeah, it was really a great win for us. And really, we needed that.”
The game marked the fourth time this season that the Wildcat defense has managed to keep their opponent out of the end zone.
“I thought it was a great plan by (defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman) and the defensive staff,” Klieman said. “We did a lot of things different today that we haven’t done this year, and it’s credit to those players for buying into some of the different things that we were going to do. We had (linebacker Khalid Duke) at the line of scrimmage an awful lot, trying to bring him, blitz him and replace him and did a lot of different things utilizing him. It was fun to have a healthy Daniel Green out there running around. But we stayed the course and we stayed in the fight even when it wasn’t great.”
That defensive dominance started on the Baylor’s opening drive of the game.
The Wildcats got their first turnover of the season during a road game on Baylor’s first possession. After dinking and dunking their way down to the Wildcats’ 17-yard line, a ball throw a little too high by Bears QB Blake Shapen was tipped by Baylor’s receiver and picked off by junior safety Kobe Savage, his third interception of the season.
“It really did change momentum because I thought they had a great drive against us and caught us in a few things,” Klieman said. “We had a really good drive (to open the game) and (we didn’t) capitalize on it. We were just out of (senior kicker Ty Zentner’s) field goal range and I didn’t want to punt it there. And then they drove it (down the field). We talked about it, we had to get a strip, we had to get a tip or an overthrow, and we got a tip and made a big play. We took it 97 yards to score after that.”
Just several plays following the interception, Wildcat senior quarterback Adrian Martinez went down with an injury after a designed quarterback run on third-and-1.
Martinez had just returned from missing two games with an injury last week in K-State’s loss at Texas. He would not play for the rest of the game, even though Klieman did mention after the win that he would’ve been available if the Wildcats needed him.
Junior Will Howard came in and drove K-State down the field and fit a 15-yard pass between three Baylor defenders that was caught by tight end Ben Sinnott to put the Wildcats up 7-0 less than a minute into the second quarter.
“It was tight,” Sinnott said. “I didn’t think I was even gonna get it to be honest. It was a great ball, (Howard) threaded the needle through a couple of defenders, but it was really tight.”
Howard was sharp all night, ending the game with 196 yards on 19-of-27 passing and three touchdowns with no interceptions.
The Wildcats forced a punt on Baylor’s next drive, drove down to the Bears’ 14-yard line, where a third down stop by Baylor forced a 31-yard field goal from senior Ty Zentner, which was good.
The 31-yarder was the longest field goal of Zentner’s career.
A three-and-out by the Wildcat defense on the next drive set up another K-State scoring drive capped with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Howard to star junior running back Deuce Vaughn.
Vaughn came from out of the backfield and Howard found him wide open with just one defender, freshman Baylor safety Davin Lemear, between him and the end zone. Vaughn juked the freshman safety and skated into the end zone for the score, boosting K-State’s lead to 17-0 with two minutes to play until the end of the half.
“I knew as soon as I gave that ball to Deuce that he was scoring,” Howard said. “There is no way that that dude is tackling him because he’s so good, he’s so elusive. The first guy’s never gonna tackle him. They brought pressure off that side again, and they weren’t able to get out to him and they weren’t able to rotate somebody over to take him and they kind of forgot about Deuce. Put him one-on-one in space with anybody, I got 22 every day of the week.”
Vaughn was dominant in the first half, racking up 75 yards rushing on 12 attempts and six catches for 47 yards and a touchdown.
He ended the game with 106 yards rushing on 25 carries and 50 yards on eight catches.
In the first half, he eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards this season, making him just the third player in school history to have multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons in a career.
As a team, the Wildcats outgained Baylor 256 to 123 in the first two quarters and dominated time of possession by almost 10 minutes.
By the end of the game, the K-State offense had the ball for 37:37 compared to just 22:23 for the Bears.
“That was massive,” senior defensive tackle Eli Huggins said. “I just saw the stat sheet and I think our time of possession was like 38 minutes or something. So that’s insane. It definitely helped us, I think we were feeling good through the entire game and I know their defense had to have been hurting by the end.”
Baylor did manage to matriculate their way down the field in the final minutes of the first half, setting up a 37-yard field goal attempt for John Mayers, which he hit, cutting K-State lead to 17-3 heading into halftime.
After the half, K-State’s defense forced a turnover-on-downs and a punt on Baylor’s first two drives.
Following that punt, Howard and the Wildcat offense executed a 12-play, 80-yard drive that took nearly five minutes off the clock, ending with a 19-yard pass from the junior back-up to Sinnott, his second touchdown of the night, boosting K-State’s lead to 24-3.
Sinnott was exceptional Saturday night, racking up seven catches for 89 yards, both career-highs, and the first two receiving touchdowns of his career.
“That was fun to watch,” Klieman said. “He’s getting better and I see him gaining confidence as the season has gone on. I saw a young inexperienced player the first three or four weeks of the season all sudden start to gain confidence, probably around the Oklahoma game when we started throwing him some seam balls and stuff. And then it’s just continued to carry over. He’s a really good athlete, and he attacks the football, but it’s fun to watch him play with that kind of confidence because he’s a terrific, talented kid that I think sometimes doesn’t even know how good he is.”
The Wildcats got the ball back quickly after Baylor attempted to go for it on fourth-and-3 from its own 19-yard line and came up short, giving K-State the ball back at the Bears’ 20.
Baylor was second in the conference on fourth down coming into tonight’s game and K-State did not allow a single conversion, forcing them to turnover the ball on downs three times.
The Wildcat defense was also good on third down as well, holding Baylor to just four conversions on 12 tries.
“That was an emphasis all week long,” Huggins said. “Being ready to play four downs of football. Don’t celebrate if you get a stop on third down because they’re going to come right back and go for it again.”
After a horsecollar penalty on Baylor set K-State up inside the 10, the Wildcats punched it in after back-to-back runs from freshman running back D.J. Giddens, pushing the lead to 31-3.
The former Junction City Blue Jay was solid in relief of Vaughn, putting up career-highs in both carries (13) and yards (58).
“He came in and ran the ball really, really hard,” Klieman said. “With authority. He got one of our hammer awards in (postgame). (I’m) so proud of D.J. for coming in and pounding the football. He’s going to be a special talent and it was fun to get him 13 carries today.”
The Wildcats allowed one last lengthy Baylor drive, but it ended with a interception by senior safety Drake Cheatum, effectively ending the game.
K-State now shifts its sight toward West Virginia and a long trip to Morgantown next week. With TCU’s win over Texas Saturday night, the Wildcats are back in the driver’s seat to earn a berth in the Big 12 championship.
“We don’t really think about (that),” Howard said. “But to be in the spot that we’re in, it’s pretty cool. We control our own destiny. There’s a couple games left and we just got to finish. That’s what we’re focusing on right now, West Virginia this week. … Having that process mindset is what has helped us to this point and what will continue to help us.”
It was announced late Saturday night kickoff between the Mountaineers and the Wildcats is scheduled for 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.