11182022-mer-spt-kstatewbb-5
Buy Now

Kansas State huddles before a non-conference game against No. 4-ranked Iowa on Nov. 17 at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats beat Northern Arizona 93-80 on Friday in the second round of the Paradise Jam basketball tournament held in the U.S. Virgin Islands. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

After trailing 20-16 after the first quarter, with superb shooting, including two career scoring highs, No. 25 Kansas State won the last three quarters to defeat Northern Arizona 93-80 Friday in the second-round game at Paradise Jam.

Behind senior guard Gabby Gregory’s 35 points and sophomore guard Jaelyn Glenn 23 points, both career highs, the Wildcats (7-0) were able to keep their undefeated season alive.

Recommended for you