Emotional circumstances did not overwhelm No. 5 Kansas State Saturday as the Wildcats handled Florida in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, walking away with a 64-50 win, their first in the challenge since 2018.

Senior Keyantae Johnson, who transferred to K-State from Florida following prior to this season, got a chance to see his old team that helped him recover after collapsing mid-game due to a cardiac emergency in 2020.