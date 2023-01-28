Emotional circumstances did not overwhelm No. 5 Kansas State Saturday as the Wildcats handled Florida in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, walking away with a 64-50 win, their first in the challenge since 2018.
Senior Keyantae Johnson, who transferred to K-State from Florida following prior to this season, got a chance to see his old team that helped him recover after collapsing mid-game due to a cardiac emergency in 2020.
Johnson rehabbed and even helped coached for the Gators during his two seasons off, but was not cleared by Florida’s medical staff. He and his family consulted several other doctors and the National Basketball Players Association, all of which gave him the greenlight to return to basketball.
The circumstances of the reunion could’ve made the senior nervous, but Johnson was locked in, scoring a co-team high 13 points while grabbing 10 rebounds for his third-straight double-double.
“It was just a special day, seeing my old teammates,” Johnson said. “It just felt like practice, just joking around throughout the game, but keeping it competitive.”
Even through the postgame handshake line, Johnson still took the time to do a special handshake with each of his former teammates before running into David “Duke” Werner, the Florida assistant athletics director for sports heath and the men’s basketball team’s athletic trainer.
Werner was one of the first on the scene when Johnson collapsed back in 2020 and the nearly 30-year veteran ended up being one of the people that saved his life.
“I was definitely looking forward to seeing athletic trainer Duke,” Johnson said. “He's one of the main people that saved my life on the court. So just seeing him on on the bench and talking to him after the game just helped brighten up my day. I don't think today could have been any worse, even if I played bad.”
Head coach Jerome Tang also took time to embrace Werner after the game.
“He helped us in the recruiting process by giving us information and then helped us as we were helping Keyantae get back,” Tang said. “Duke's just a terrific guy. Keyantae loves him and I just wanted to give him a hug and say thank you.”
Of course, the overwhelming positive vibes during postgame were helped by the fact that the Wildcats really did control the game versus Florida from start to finish.
K-State was phenomenal defensively in the first half, holding Florida to just 16 points on 21% shooting.
The Gators hit just six shots, three of which were from behind the arc, while turning the ball over six times. Florida’s final point total of 50 was a season-low.
“I think our guys took pride over what happened during the second half versus Iowa State,” Tang said. “They made a conscious effort to be more locked in.”
The Wildcats hammered a much smaller Florida team in the paint, scoring 22 of their 37 points down low, led by junior Nae’Qwan Tomlin, who ended the game 11 points and six boards, and David N’Guessan who each had nine points in the first half.
Johnson wasn’t the only Wildcat who had a reunion Saturday evening as N’Guessan returned to the starting lineup after spending the last month recovering from injuries sustained prior to Big 12 play.
The junior forward only played limited second-half minutes, but jumped out of the gate early in the first half, putting up nine points in the first period in his now signature high-efficency fashion, hitting four of his five attempts.
“I'm just happy to be back and feeling good,” N’Guessan said. “I got a little tired after the first couple of minutes but you know, I’m just happy to be back.”
Just after the midway point of the first half, K-State took a 22-8 lead after a 7-0 run while holding Florida scoreless for 4:14 seconds.
The Wildcats closed the half with an 11-0 run while Florida went the final five and a half minutes without scoring, allowing K-State a 21-point heading into the break.
That run featured one of two long 3-pointers for Markquis Nowell, who ended the day with 13 points while flirting with some history.
At the end of the half, the senior point guard had eight points, six rebounds and eight assists, which put him roughly three-fourths of the way toward the first triple-double in K-State program history.
“I thought he managed the game incredibly,” Tang said. “I just thought he did a really good job in the first half and then they switched things up in the second half,.”
He didn’t quite get there, finishing with nine rebounds and eight assists.
“I was aware in second half with like seven minutes left that I was flirting with a triple double,” Nowell said. “I tried to get it but the cards just didn’t align. But man, that would have been cool.”
The Gators came out of the half somewhat back on track, scoring the first 10 points of the half to get back within 11, but once the Wildcats reset themselves, an 11-1 spurt over the next six minutes gave K-State a 23-point lead, its largest of the game, with just over four minutes to play.
The Big 12 ended the day victorious overall over the SEC Saturday, winning seven of the 10 matchups. After 10 seasons, the challenge comes to a close with the Big 12 holding a 5-3-2 overall record. While some fans might miss the mid-conference slate reprieve, Tang, and many other conference coaches, are not particularly sad to see it go.
“I don’t think anyone likes to take a break during the conference schedule,” Tang said. “If we’re going to have a break, let’s have a break. I don’t think Florida, after winning five of their last six SEC games, wanted to go play someone else. I’m thankful for the win, but I’m also thankful it’s over.”
The Wildcats will head back into Big 12 play on Tuesday when they matchup with No. 9 Kansas in the second Sunflower Showdown of the season. If the Wildcats manage to escape Lawrence with a win, it will be their first in Allen Field House since the 2005-06 season and the first regular season sweep of the Jayhawks since the 1982-83 season.