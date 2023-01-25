AMES, Iowa — No. 5 Kansas State’s close-game luck finally ran dry Tuesday night when a second-half surge fell just short versus No. 12 Iowa State 80-76 in a packed and raucous Hilton Coliseum.

The Wildcats (17-3, 6-2 Big 12) came into Tuesday’s game 9-0 in games decided by single digits, but they found the Cyclones — who were fresh off a two-point loss at Oklahoma State — too much to overcome. Despite the loss, the Wildcats are the first team this season to play Iowa State (15-4, 6-2) to within 10 points on its home court.