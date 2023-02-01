LAWRENCE — Two weeks after they knocked off second-ranked Kansas in Manhattan, the No. 7 Kansas State men’s basketball team was unable to pull off a regular-season sweep of the eighth-ranked Jayhawks — something they haven’t done since 1983 — falling 90-78 at Lawrence.

K-State kept pace with the Jayhawks through the early minutes, a stretch that has traditionally been treacherous for the Wildcats in frenzied Allen Fieldhouse. But after going to the first media timeout tied 9-9, the Wildcats wobbled. They fell behind 30-19 due to an 11-0 Jayhawk run. During that stretch, K-State coach Jerome Tang earned a technical foul after a couple of frustrating calls by the officials.

