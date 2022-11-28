Kansas State senior guard Markquis Nowell works with the ball during the Wildcats’ 76-49 exhibition win over Washburn on Nov. 1, 2022, at Bramlage Coliseum. Nowell was named Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday.
Kansas State senior point guard Markquis Nowell was named the Big 12 Player of the Week Monday afternoon after an MVP performance in the Wildcats’ championship campaign in the Cayman Islands Classic.
Nowell averaged 18.7 points on 45.2% shooting, including a 31.3% clip from 3-point range. He also averaged nine assists and 3.7 rebounds in 33.6 minutes per game.
“Markquis has the ability to be the biggest guy on the floor and it’s because of what he believes in his heart, his confidence and his hard work,” head coach Jerome Tang said. “I love him for that.”
Versus Rhode Island and Nevada, Nowell became the first K-State player to record double-digit assists in consecutive games. He was also the second player in since 1989 to post a 25-point/10-assist game after scoring 29 points with 11 assists.
He was also a part of the first Wildcat duo since 2010 to both collect at least 25 points in a game as both he and senior Keyontae Johnson combined for 57 points in the win over Nevada.
Nowell finished the tournament strong, scoring 18 points in the championship game, helping K-State rally from an 11-point second-half deficit.
The honor is the second of the season for K-State after Johnson was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Nov. 14.
The Wildcats will be back in action Wednesday night when they travel to Indianapolis to face Butler (4-3) for the BIG EAST/Big 12 Challenge at 5:30 p.m at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.
“They’re balanced,” Tang said regarding the Bulldogs. “They’re very balanced. You’ve got to guard all five guys that they put on floor. So we’re going to have to guard our yard, because if you can guard one-on-one then you’re not in rotations and that really helps your defense.”