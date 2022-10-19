KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jerome Tang took to the stage and addressed the national media for the first time in an official capacity as Kansas State’s head coach Wednesday at Big 12 Media Day at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.
The season is less than two weeks away and the Wildcats, who are in the middle of integrating 11 new scholarship players after last season’s coaching change, are still trying to learn about each other. It’s a process that every team has to go through, but the Wildcats’ are in a particularly unique position as all but two of the players will be wearing a K-State uniform for the first time this season.
“You know, it's obviously a process, building chemistry,” Tang said. “But when you bring in good kids who care about the right things and that part of it becomes easier. I think we have a team that likes each other. They spend a lot of time together both on and off the court. We still have to work at them understanding each other's strengths on the basketball court. And that's going to take time and experience.”
Tang knows he has the right guys, though. He and his staff were very selective in the transfer portal process and while some may be works in progress, the attitude and effort early on has shown that they're up for the challenge.
“From what was available to us, the number one thing we're looking for is hard workers, guys who are addicted to the game of basketball,” Tang said. “If you are addicted to it, you can't stay out of the gym. You're going to keep getting better. Because nobody's ready right now, so everyone has to continue to get better. The second thing is toughness. We wanted guys who had been through some things in life and understood how to overcome things. And lastly we want winners. I think we have eight state championships on the roster, so guys who had won before."
K-State has had a steady stream of players come in since earlier this summer, a process that finally wrapped up when the team’s final piece, Arkansas State transfer Desi Sills — arrived on campus earlier this month.
Sills, along with Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson, Stony Brook transfer Tykei Greene and Hofstra transfer Abayomi Iyiola all came in as seniors (along with walk-on and Manhattan High grad Nate Awbrey), which Tang hopes provides one of the most powerful ingredients to winning: experience.
“You win with experience,” Tang said. “You look at the Big 12 football right now, the three teams at the top of the conference all have fifth-year quarterbacks. And experience wins in our league. So you have to have guys that are experienced, but you want to have guys who have won also so they understand it and understand how to approach every day. The goal, too, is to balance the roster because you don't want to lose all your experience after this year and have to redo it again. Trying to balance the roster is also important.”
The Wildcats have until Nov. 1 to get thing in order. They'll open things up with an exhibition versus Washburn and then officially kick off Tang's inaugural season less than a week later when they host Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Nov. 7.
"We're excited to get better every single day," Tang said. "(We're) looking forward to starting the season."