Oklahoma Venables Football

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables applauds during the Sooners’ practice, Aug. 10, in Norman, Okla. Venables will face K-State, his alma mater, for the first time as a head coach on Saturday.

 Associated Press

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables texted with his former head coach Bill Snyder on his way down to Nebraska last week prior to the Sooners 49-14 win.

The former Wildcat linebacker and assistant coach was making his first road trip as a head coach and wanted to pick his mentor’s brain about traveling to a place where K-State struggled to win during Snyder’s tenure.