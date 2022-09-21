Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables texted with his former head coach Bill Snyder on his way down to Nebraska last week prior to the Sooners 49-14 win.
The former Wildcat linebacker and assistant coach was making his first road trip as a head coach and wanted to pick his mentor’s brain about traveling to a place where K-State struggled to win during Snyder’s tenure.
“We were text messaging last week going to Lincoln and I don’t know much, but when I was an assistant at Oklahoma, you’re not thinking of all of the stuff that you’re thinking of when you’re a head coach,” Venables said. “(So I asked him), ‘Is there anything I need to remember about Lincoln?’ And he reminded me that Nebraska fans were outside the team hotel at 1 a.m., honking their horns and screaming and yelling, waking the team up.
“And then, after the game, he sent me, ‘Great job on (win) number three, go get number four.’ And then maybe like an hour later, he texted me and said, ‘But not this week. Not against us.’ I love the loyalty, no surprise. An amazing man.”
One might think that Venables, who coached against K-State numerous times during his previous stint as defensive coordinator in Norman, might be feeling some hesitation about leading a team versus his former school and employer. However, for the most part, the former Wildcat’s focus is on the action happening on the field, not tied up in past loyalties and acquaintances.
“I reflect about my opportunities and relationships all the time,” Venables said. “When I think about Kansas State, I go back to when I played there and the mentors that I had and the wonderful experience I had in Manhattan. But that was a long time ago. From a football standpoint, (I’ve) been invested in a variety of communities, decades at multiple spots. … I appreciate the people that poured into me (at K-State, Oklahoma) and Clemson. But no more (at K-State) than anywhere else. I’ve always had a thankfulness for the opportunities and the growth that I had while I was there.”
Venables left K-State following its nearly-magical 1998 season. On Tuesday, he called the decision to jump to Oklahoma “the hardest of them all.” At the time, Venables was greatly conflicted when his former defensive coordinator Bob Stoops called him up and asked that he join him in Oklahoma. But, as he’s risen from being one of the top assistant coaches in college football to taking over one of the most storied programs in the country, one can’t argue the decision wasn’t the correct one.
“Through prayer, and trusting my instincts, (leaving) was what I needed to do, not necessarily what I wanted to do,” Venables said. “I did want to, but I was conflicted. But it helped propel me, from a career standpoint. There’s no doubt that it served me well getting out of the nest so to speak.”
Venables has also been upfront about his respect for the current K-State program and Wildcat head coach Chris Klieman. However, the fact that the K-State team that’s coming to Norman on Saturday isn’t led by by his former head coach does make the experience easier to swallow for Venables.
“I’m glad I’m not going against (Bill Snyder),” Venables said. “I hated going against him as an assistant. You always prepare diligently, but if you’re preparing for Bill Snyder, you better have three different game plans and most of them didn’t work. He’s a brilliant, fabulous man and person.”