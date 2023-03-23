Pacesetters

The Junction City Pacesettters basketball team includes (L to R): Coach Tina Smith, Emily Farrant, Jason Russell, Alex Smith, William Easterling, Sa’mya Brown, Daniel Westolosk, Colden Nickleson and Coach Jeremy Smith.

Hundreds of Special Olympics Athletics competed in basketball games over the weekend as a part of  Special Olympics event in Manhattan over the weekend, including the Junction City Pacesetters, a local teams that has been competing in the event almost since it began.

The games were so much about winning as they were about learning to compete together as a team and give every athlete an opportunity to compete, regardless of their ability, size or age. Most teams had athletes from middle-schoolers and high-schoolers competing with adults. 

