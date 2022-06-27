The Brigade played from behind for a portion of the game Saturday against the Farmers. Both Junction City and Topeka struggled in moments defensively with errors, allowing baserunners and runs, but once again the Brigade got is offense going when it needed and completed two-game weekend home series against Topeka Saturday with a 7-5 win Saturday at Rathert Stadium.
“It was really good,” Junction City head coach Brandon Bachar said. “Two-game sweep, both (games) at home, which is awesome. We had really good prep both nights. It was a lot of fun.”
The Farmers placed itself on the scoreboard right away in the top of the first inning. An RBI base hit gave the Farmers its first run, and then errors came into effect for the Brigade as a passed ball and a wild pitch allowed the Farmers to go up 3-0.
“(Topeka) came out and scored three in the top of the first (inning),” Bachar said. “I was really proud of our guys for not losing a beat. We just kept sticking with it. Coming back the rest of the game.”
Junction City was unable to tie the game in the bottom of the first inning, but it was able to shorten the lead to 3-2. Aaron Gerdes scored from third base on a fielders’ choice and run scored on a RBI base hit from Edward Scott.
It was not long until the Brigade trailed by multiple runs again. Topeka got another run in the top of the second inning with an RBI base hit to hold a 4-2 lead.
Junction City responded again in the bottom half of the inning. This time, the Brigade was able to tie the game. Drew Book scored the first run of the inning on a fielders’ choice, and a run scored on a double hit by Gehrig Goldbeck.
In the top of the fourth inning with a runner on third base, Topeka got a slow bouncing ground ball to short stop, and the ball was hit soft enough Junction City’ short stop was unable to throw the ball to first base in time for the third out of the inning which allowed Topeka to retake the lead, 5-4.
The Farmers continued to keep the game competitive by taking the lead again, and the Brigade continued to battle inning by inning.
“I don’t think anybody changed in our dugout,” Bachar said. “We kind of just kept going every inning.”
Compared to how many of the Brigade’s games this year have been an easy, blowout win. A close, contested game is a good change that Bachar said “is more fun” as it is more competitive.
After two scoreless innings, Scott got a big hit with a triple to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning with zero outs. Scott was able to trick Topeka’s pitcher into a balk standing on third base which allowed Scott to advance to home plate to tie the game.
“Earlier in the year, they had run it, it is hit and ball trick,” Bachar said. “The guy hits a triple. The third baseman keeps the ball and waits. The pitcher walks over, and they try to get us to not notice it and get off the bag, and then the third baseman to tag him. So, we knew the third baseman had the ball. We knew we were going to stay on the bag. Fortunately for us, the pitcher got on the mound – which is a balk. The pitcher can’t get on the mound without the ball.”
The Brigade got their first lead of the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. After having a runner on first base and third base with zero outs, Gerdes scored from third base on a fielders’ choice. Quinton Carlberg hit an RBI double later in the inning to score Goldbeck from third base.
“Carlberg had a really good swing,” Bachar said. “That was really big.”
Junction City held a 7-5 lead after the end of the seventh inning, and it was able to hold Topeka scoreless in the top of the eighth and ninth inning to secure the win.