FORT WORTH — Compounding mistakes and bad injury luck got the best of No. 17 Kansas State Saturday evening in a 38-28 loss to No. 8 TCU in Fort Worth.
Despite a spectacular first half led by junior back-up quarterback Will Howard, the Wildcats stalled in the final two quarters, allowing TCU to close the game out with four unanswered touchdowns.
"It was two really good teams and tale of two halves," head coach Chris Klieman said. "I thought our guys came out in the first half and played really well... Then, in the second half, it was kind of our inability to get off blocks and tackle... And then on offense, we just didn't capitalize."
Things seemed bleak early on long as TCU jumped out ahead early on a 65-yard touchdown from quarterback Max Duggan to Derius Davis.
Then, senior Wildcat starting quarterback Adrian Martinez left the game prior to the the Wildcats’ second drive of the day, which put the ball in Howard’s hands.
The junior wasted no time getting into the swing of the game, executing a four-play touchdown drive that included two 28-yard passes. One of those passes was to senior Kade Warner who somehow managed to pull it in for a touchdown despite having a defender draped over him.
The K-State defense tightened after the touchdown and held TCU to a field goal on their next offensive possession. The Wildcats then forced two Horned Frog punts and a turnover on downs on TCU's next three drives.
Meanwhile, the Wildcat offense continued to fire on all cylinders, led by Howard who ended the first half going 9-of-11 for 185 yards and two touchdowns through the air while adding 30 yards on the ground with a score.
"That's just Will Howard," Klieman said. "Will's played so much football and learned an awful lot from his time with Adrian and from his time with (former Wildcat starter Skylar Thompson). Will was confident and the thing I like about Will is the players are confident when he's in there."
He ended the game 13-of-20 for 225 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, along with 31 yards on nine carries and a score.
Howard snuck it in at the one-yard line for K-State's second touchdown of the night, and then found senior tight end Sammy Wheeler from seven yards out on a pop pass for the Wildcats’ third score on the next drive, pushing K-State ahead 21-10.
On the Wildcats' next drive, junior running back Deuce Vaughn — who left the game earlier in the half with an ankle injury — exploded for a 47-yard touchdown on a zone run play that feature a monster dive to the end zone from three yards out.
Vaughn ended the night with 83 yards rushing on 12 carries and a touchdown to go along with four catches for 38 yards. He is now just the 10th player in Big 12 history to reach 2,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a career.
The Wildcats went three-and-out at midfield on their final drive of the first half, which allowed the Horned Frogs just enough time to get to the end zone before the end of the half. A 45-yard run from Horned Frog running back Kendre Miller on the first play of the drive eventually set up a four-yard touchdown pass from Duggan to senior tight end Jared Wiley, cutting K-State’s lead to 28-17 heading into the half.
"If we could've punched something in there, I think that would have given us a great lift," Klieman said. "Instead, we don't, and then we miss a tackle they take about 50 yards. That was a big momentum shift."
Miller was a problem for the K-State defense all night, racking up 153 yards on 29 carries with two touchdowns, including a two-yard score on TCU's opening drive of the second half.
"(Miller) is a really good player," senior defensive tackle Eli Huggins said. " I think that's the best running back we've faced so far. We knew he's a good player and he lived up to that. He ran the ball very hard."
In addition to Martinez’s injury, tight end Ben Sinnott, middle linebacker Daniel Green, safety Josh Hayes and cornerback Julius Brents went down at some point during the first half. Sinnott, Hayes and Brents returned in the second half.
The injury woes continued into the second half for K-State as they lost Sinnott again and Howard within two plays of each other on the opening drive of the second half. After the injury, K-State had the ball 4th-and-2 at TCU's 36. If Howard were in the game, Klieman said K-State probably would've gone for it, but with both top quarterbacks out, he chose to kick it, instead.
Sophomore Chris Tennant attempted a 44-yard field goal, but missed to the right.
Four plays later, Duggan found star wide receiver Quentin Johnston open deep after the junior burned Brents who had just returned to the game. The 55-yard touchdown put TCU ahead for the first time since the first quarter.
Duggan ended the night completing 17-of-26 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns.
The Horned Frogs dominated the time of possession battle, 38:05 to 21:55, and thrived on third down, converting on 10-of-19 while K-State only managed to hit on 3-of-9.
With Howard out, redshirt freshman quarterback Jake Rubley came in and quickly threw a ball directly to Horned Frog safety Bud Clark. The pick was the first of the season for K-State and the first of two in the game.
K-State’s defense mitigated the damage though, turning TCU over on downs, giving the Wildcats the ball at their own 23 to start the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats were stood up themselves on 4th and a yard on that next drive, which gave the ball right back to TCU at K-State’s 30-yard line.
Freshman cornerback Jacob Parrish, who played significant minutes Saturday with Brents out for much of the game, nearly intercepted, but was not able to get a foot inbounds.
One play later, Miller scored on a run from nine yards out, giving TCU a 38-28 lead, their largest of the game.
Howard returned to the game and orchestrated a huge 10-play, 34-yard drive that included a huge 22-yard pass to Phillip Brooks on 4th-and-15.
Howard almost found Warner again for his second touchdown of the night, but the pass on 3rd-and-9 from the 22 sailed just over the senior's hands, leading to the second missed field goal of the half from Tennant, giving TCU back the ball with 8:35 to play.
The Wildcats then lost senior linebacker Khalid Duke due to a targeting penalty on a hit on Duggan that led to his ejection. He will also be out for the first half of next week’s game versus Oklahoma State.
K-State got the ball back a final time down 10, but Howard threw an interception on the first play, effectively ending the game for the Wildcats.
"I think it comes down to details," Warner said. "I don't think we did our jobs as well as we could have. You see zero points on the scoreboard (in the second half), but I guarantee there's points we left on (the field) because of the mistakes we made... It all comes back on us. TCU played a great game, they're really good team. But it comes down to us."
The Wildcats will return home next Saturday to face No. 11 Oklahoma State. Kick-off for the game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on FOX.