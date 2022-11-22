Kansas State safety Cincere Mason, left, celebrates with cornerback Julius Brents after Brents intercepted a pass during the Wildcats’ 48-0 win over Oklahoma State on Oct. 29 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Mason was injured during K-State’s win at West Virginia and will be unable to return for the rest of the season.
Kansas State's secondary took another hit on Saturday as senior safety Cincere Mason went down midway through the game with injury and did not return.
Head coach Chris Klieman confirmed that he would be lost for the season Saturday during his weekly press conference.
"(It's) a tough blow," Klieman said. "I feel awful for him."
Mason reacted to the injury on Twitter Monday evening.
"Heartbroken to share the news," Mason said in a tweet. "I sustained an injury on Saturday. (I don't know) man, I did everything right. I’m lost for words. A lot of emotions. grateful for every opportunity. I may not understand it, so with positive thinking, I stand in faith and know there is a purpose for my pain."
Mason transferred to K-State from Kennesaw State (Georgia) as a senior prior to the 2021 season. The senior played in nine of the first 10 games of the season before missing the rest of the season due to injury.
He returned for a COVID year and has, co-leading K-State in interceptions with three while also putting up 31 total tackles (19 solo) and breaking up five passes.
He returned his third interception back for a touchdown last Saturday versus West Virginia.
The Wildcats have now lost junior safety Kobe Savage and Mason for the season over the past several weeks, putting the Wildcat secondary depth in danger heading into the final week of the regular season.
"It's pretty thin back there for sure," Klieman said. "You lose (Savage) and then you lose Cincere. But it's late November football and that happens. We've got to get the next guy ready to go. There's a lot of guys that are going work in that position. And we'll kind of work through that this week and see what the best option is for us."
The Wildcats are looking at a all-hands-on-deck situation Saturday to fill the void including junior Nickendre Stiger, sophomores TJ Smith, Max Marsh and Matthew Maschmeier and freshman VJ Payne.
"We definitely just have to make sure we have that next-man up mentality and make sure we all we don't really lose a beat," senior cornerback Julius Brents said. "It's tough losing two guys like that have definitely gained a leadership role within our back end and on this team, but we want to make sure we do everything possible to make sure everybody's ready come game time."
Luckily for the Wildcats, they still have two veteran seniors in the backfield in Josh Hayes and Drake Cheatum that can hopefully help ease some of the younger guys in to a bigger role heading into Saturday.
"Those two older guys that kind of leaned on Kobe, then Kobe got hurt and they leaned on Cincere," Klieman said. "I've talked to both those guys. We've got to lean on (them). Those two guys have played a lot of football and have been around each other and know what we're supposed to do out there and may have to help a younger player so it's got to be those two."