To cap off his high school athletic career, senior Ethan Agudzi-Addo made a medal stand in high jump over the weekend at KSHSSA state track and field.
After missing the second jump in 6-02.00 level, Agudzi-Addo looked at his coach exhausted and in pain. His coach gave him an encouraging look.
“It just went through me, and I was like ‘OK,’” Agudzi-Addo said. “Coach Nox said, ‘You are tired, I know. It is hard. Your body hurts, but if you get on the podium, everybody will know how hard you worked.’”
Agudz-Addo then dug down deep and crossed above the bar on his third attempt at the 6-02.00 height to advance to the next round of competition with the 6-04.00 height to secure a spot on the medal stand.
“I was relieved,” Agudz-Addo said. “Me making that height put me at top 10. If I didn’t make that height, I would have placed somewhere near 10th or ninth and I barely would have missed (standing on the podium). So, I made it. And it actually made me very relieved and grateful.”
Agudzi-Addo has an interesting journey on reaching the medal stand in the high jump, as this year – his senior year – is the first year he completed a full year of high school track. He took a long break from track previously, but he decided to participate this year.
Agudzi-Addo said he encourages other high school athletes who wish to participate in track to begin their freshman year and stick with it through senior year.
After hitting the bar on the first two attempts at the 6-02.00 height, Agudzi-Addo was experiencing doubts along with the fatigue and pain, as he had already run a sprint race before that consumed a lot of his energy. But with the support of his high jump coach right at the high jump area to support and coach him, he found it in him to clear the bar on his final attempt.
“I definitely thought if I did not make it, it is what it is,” Agudzi-Addo said. “But as I got to my third one, it seemed like I got a jolt of energy, confidence or whatever it was. I was able to get over the bar off of it.”
Without his coach right by his side at the high jump area coaching him through it, Agudzi-Addo said he does not think he would have made it to the medal stand.
“Shoutout to Coach Nox, he really is a great inspiration,” Agudzo-Addo said. “He is a very motivational person. I am pretty sure he is the only reason today that I was able to be on this podium. The only reason I have made it this far is because of him.”
Agudzi-Addo said he believes if he had two more chances to clear the bar on the 6-04.00 height, he “100% could have made it,” but the rules allow only three attempts. But he is not dwelling on disappointment.
“I am very grateful for everybody else who came and jumped before,” he said. “I am blessed for this opportunity to be here.”
The senior pole vaulter said it was a journey to finish at the podium.
“We have done a lot this postseason,” Agudzi-Addo said. “All the hard work that we do during the season pays off. You are proud to see all these people in the stands looking at you and clapping for you after all your accomplishments.”
