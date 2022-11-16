Kansas State safety Kobe Savage tackles Texas running back Bijan Robinson during the Wildcats’ 34-27 Big 12 Conference loss to the Longhorns on Nov. 5 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Head coach Chris Klieman announced Tuesday that Savage will miss the rest of the season.
The worst was confirmed regarding Kansas State junior safety Kobe Savage when the Wildcats returned home following a 31-3 romp of Baylor on Saturday.
Savage, who is the Wildcat’s second-leading tackler, will be out for the rest of the season after leaving Saturday’s game with a knee injury in the first half, head coach Chris Klieman confirmed.
“Many of you guys know that we lost Kobe Savage for the year,” Klieman said. “He’ll be out for the year. It’s really tough because Kobe was playing such great football for us, and he was devastated, but we’ll lose him for the year and that’s disappointing.”
Savage came to Wildcats in the offseason as a transfer from Tyler (Texas) Community College and made an instant impact, starting at strong safety since the season opener.
He was Big 12 Newcomer of the Week following K-State’s win at Oklahoma, and he leads the team and is tied for second in the conference with three interceptions this season.
Savage was one of a large crop of defensive back transfers for K-State coming into this season, which gives Klieman plenty of options to fill Savage’s large presence on the field.
“We’ll move some guys around,” Klieman said. “You saw us do that a little bit on Saturday as well. (Senior safety Cincere Mason), who started his career as a strong safety, will move over there and play a lot more. … We’re still going to need multiple guys to play, (sophomore TJ Smith) is going to need to play, (freshman VJ Payne) is going to need to play. We’ve got another spot now that we don’t have an experienced guy at, so that’s something that we’re going to work through this week.”
But losing Savage costs more than just his stats. His presence on the back-end of the defense has been invaluable in terms of organization and alignment.
“Kobe is a big communicator out there,” senior safety Drake Cheatum said. “That’s another thing we’re gonna miss without him being out there. But that’s on all of us in the safety room to step up, communication wise, play wise. So we got big shoes to fill with Kobe missing.”
The Wildcats will miss Savage, but they’re not moping. Instead, K-State’s defense is surging ahead as they head into the final two games of the regular season.
“He’s one of MOB mentality guys,” senior linebacker Daniel Green said. “He really embraces what we do. It really hurt you know, having someone like him go down. We’re going to rally around him. We’re playing for him, we told him, after what happened (versus Baylor). ... We’re gonna finish the season strong for him.”