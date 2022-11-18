Kansas State defensive back Reggie Stubblefield (1) stretches to break up a pass intended for West Virginia’s Sam James (13) on Nov. 13, 2021. Stubblefield, along with fellow former Wildcats Briley Moore and Ryan Mueller, were drafted by the XFL earlier this week.
Several former Kansas State football players will be joining the XFL, a professional football league founded by former WWE executive Vince McMahon in 2018 as a reboot of a league of the same name that was founded in 2001.
The league consists of eight teams spread across the country.
Tight end Briley Moore, defensive end Ryan Mueller and defensive back Reggie Stubblefield were all drafted by the league earlier this week.
Moore, who played at K-State for just one season after transferring in from Northern Iowa prior to the 2020 season, was selected with the 33rd pick in the fifth round of the skill position draft by the D.C. Defenders.
Moore was released as a undrafted free agent by the Tennessee Titans earlier this year. In 2020, Moore played in nine games, starting seven, earning second team All-Big 12 honors while recording 22 catches for 338 yards and three touchdowns.
Mueller, a 26-game starter for the Wildcats, was drafted in the sixth round of the defensive front seven draft with the 51st pick by the Arlington Renegades, coached by former Wildcat assistant and Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops.
During his time at K-State, Mueller was a two-time first team All-Big 12 selection and was named the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2013. A former walk-on from Overland Park, Mueller ended his K-State career with 20.5 career sacks, which was tied for fifth at the time.
Last but certainly not least, Stubblefield, a fan favorite from the 2021 season who transferred in from Prairie View A&M, will join Moore after being chosen in the second round of the open draft period with the 10th pick by the Defenders.
An honorable mention All-Big 12 pick a year ago, Stubblefield played in 12 games for K-State and started six, totaling 34 tackles (27 solo) with seven tackles for loss and a sack with two pass deflections and a fumble recovery.