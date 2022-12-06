The college football transfer portal officially opened Monday and since then, four Kansas State players have announced that they are leaving the program.
Junior quarterback Jaren Lewis, sophomore safety TJ Smith, junior tight end Konner Fox and redshirt freshman linebacker Krew Jackson have all announced their departure from Manhattan over the last several days.
Lewis, who was the first Wildcat to announce his exit was a four-year back-up signal caller for the Wildcats after coming to Manhattan as part of Chris Klieman's first recruiting class at K-State. After redshirting in 2019 and not playing during the shortened 2020 season, Lewis saw action in four games during the 2021 season.
He went 12-for-23 for 154 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.
"First and foremost, I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play football," Lewis said on social media. "Without him, nothing is possible. Thank you coach Klieman and Kansas State for the opportunity to accomplish my athletic and academic goals over the past four years. I have learned so many life lessons at K-State and I will cherish those forever. With that being said, I would like to officially announce that I will be entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility as a graduate transfer."
Smith, a Georgia native, got on the field immediately when he arrived in 2020, playing in each of first four games of the year before suffering a season-ending injury.
He started seven games in 2021 and recorded 39 tackles four defended passes, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
In 2022, Smith played in the last 11 games of the regular season, recording 19 tackles and one broken up pass.
"God has blessed me every step of the way, through all of my ups and downs," Smith said on social media. "To coach (Joe) Klanderman and the support staff, thank you for guiding and supporting me during my time at Kansas State. I'm forever grateful for that. To all my brother, the relationships and memories that we've built are priceless to me. Those are some times that I will always cherish and never forget as those were some of the best times of my life. It was a pleasure playing and sharing the same locker room with y'all boys. I wish you all the best best. With that being said, I will be transferring from Kansas State and entering my name in the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left. I'm ready to attack this next journey and chapter of my life."
Fox leaves the Wildcats after a career hampered by injury.
The 6-foot-5 tight end played in six games in 2020 and four in 2021, recording two catches for nine yards. He did not record any stats during the 2022 season.
"I appreciate the opportunity I've had to play at K-State for the last four years," Fox said on social media. "I want to say thank you to all my teammates over the years. You guys are my family for life. I am entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining."
Last but not least, 247Sports confirmed Jackson's exit from the team on Tuesday.
Jackson redshirted during the 2021 season and was poised to make an impact this season, which he did, playing in 11 games with career-best performance versus Oklahoma State.
Jackson recorded a sack and an interception in K-State's 48-0 win over the Cowboys on Oct. 29.
In the other 10 games he played in this season, Jackson combined for two tackles.
On Tuesday evening, Jackson — an Arizona native — announced that he would be transferring to the University of Arizona.