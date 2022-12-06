112021_mer_spt_ksubaylorFB-15.jpg
Kansas State's TJ Smith (7) takes the field with the rest of the team for Saturday night's game against Baylor.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

The college football transfer portal officially opened Monday and since then, four Kansas State players have announced that they are leaving the program. 

Junior quarterback Jaren Lewis, sophomore safety TJ Smith, junior tight end Konner Fox and redshirt freshman linebacker Krew Jackson have all announced their departure from Manhattan over the last several days. 