Rock Creek Senior Brendan Smith stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the first inning in game two versus Chapman last Tuesday and surveyed the landscape to see the bases full of Mustangs.
Despite putting up six runs of their own in the top of the frame, the Irish were watching the momentum shift to Rock Creek, as poor pitching and sharp base running had helped close the gap to just a two-run lead. With no outs, Smith swung at strike two, setting up the 2-2 pitch. This time he connected, sending a rocket over the fence in left field for a grand slam homer, putting the ‘Stangs up 8-6.
Rock Creek continued to dominate in the inning, scoring three more runs to go up 11-6. The game calmed down for the next three and a half innings, until a five run fifth inning by Rock Creek stretched the lead to 10, invoking the mercy rule to end the game 17-6.
Smith ended the game going 2-4 with four RBIs and two runs. Ethan Burgess also went 2-4, picking up two doubles, two RBI’s and scoring twice. Logan Sturdy also had a double, batted in five and scored a run.
Freshman hurler Ryker Zoeller picked up his first win of the season, pitching four and two-thirds innings, allowing six runs on eight hits and retiring six Irish on strikes. Kade Welfringer also pitched an inning, giving up no hits or runs.
Earlier in the afternoon, Rock Creek struggled to get started in game one, falling behind 3-0 by the middle of the second inning. Sitting on two outs, Maddox Ibarra singled on a fly ball, scoring Drew Becker and Brandon Krainbill. An error and a wild pitch gave the Mustangs two more in the inning to take the lead 4-3.
From that point in the game, Rock Creek never looked back, scoring three runs in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to pile up a 13-8 win.
Ibarra was 3-5 in the game, including a double, four RBIs and three runs. Burgess was 2-4 with two RBIs and a triple, and D. Becker was a perfect 2-2 and scored four runs.
Dalton Whitworth picked up the win on the mound. He would give up just two runs on five hits over three innings, striking out three. Krainbill contributed two innings, allowing three runs and three hits and retiring three, while Daegen Vinduska also saw action from the rubber, giving up three runs in two innings pitched.
The Mustangs move to 6-1, with their only loss against Wamego on April 7.