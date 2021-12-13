St. Francis Xavier School crowned their 2021 homecoming royalty during half time of the high school boys’ basketball game on Dec. 9.

Sophomore Heston Jahnke was voted king and senior Lauryn Peterson was crowned queen.

St. Xavier hosted Flint Hill Christian School, competing in middle school and high school basketball games.

Scores and high scorers are: For high school boys, St. Xavier won 50-49. Landon Berry (#2) made 22 points and Heston Jahnke (#15) made 14 points.

For high school girls, St. Xavier won 41-15. Grace Lichtensteiger (#1) made 24 points.

For middle school girls, Flint Hill Christian School won 24-22. Kassidy Jahnke (#4) made 16 points.

For middle school boys, St. Xavier won 36-26. Charles Quinton (24) made 18 points.

