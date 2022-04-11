St. X Wabaunsee Invitational Track Meet results By Holly Hendershot editor@jcdailyunion.com Apr 11, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save St. Francis Xavier Catholic School competed in the Wabaunsee Invitational Track Meet April 8.In the Girls 400m, Annabelle Haines attained 13th place with a time of 1:26.38 and Ella Marshall got 14th place with a time of 1:33.85.In the Girls 200m, Lauren Peterson came in 16th place with a time of 33.47 and Ella Marshall came in 21st with a time of 40.35.In the Boys Long Jump, Tobias Guthrie came in 12th with a result of 8’10”.In the Girls Long Jump, Becky Peterson came in 19th with a result of 9’4”.In the Boys Shot Put, Heston Jahnke came in 10th with a result of 32’1”.In the Boys Discus, Noah Fields attained 13th place at 66’8”, Heston Jahnke came in 16th at 60’11” and Tobias Guthrie came in 19th at 30’4”.In the Girls Discus, Grace Lichtensteiger got 17th place with a result of 47’5” and Becky Peterson attained 18th place with a result of 46’.In the Boys Thrower’s Relay, St. Francis Xavier Catholic School attained 4th place with a result of 1:02.1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Track Meet Wabaunsee Invitational Long Jump Athletics Sport Christianity Becky Peterson Tobias Guthrie Heston Jahnke Xavier Catholic School Recommended for you