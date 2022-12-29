NEW ORLEANS — The gauntlet was officially thrown down earlier this month when star Alabama quarterback Bryce Young announced that he would not be opting out of Saturday’s Sugar Bowl versus Kansas State.
Last year’s Heisman winner is a certified stud and a projected top-5 pick in this year’s NFL Draft. He’s thrown for over 8,000 yards and 74 touchdowns in the last two seasons while throwing just 12 interceptions.
Once Young made it official that he was playing, it did not take Wildcat players long to realize the level of challenge ahead of them
“His decision-making (is what stands out the most),” senior linebacker Daniel Green said. “He’s one of those guys that doesn’t really make a lot of mistakes. They put a lot of decisions in his hand. It’s more of a NFL-like offensive system where he gets to run the show out there. He knows how to make his reads and he makes the right decision a lot of times, so as a defense we got to make our right decisions and not make mental errors out there because he’s really smart.”
But what makes Young unique from other excellent signal-callers around the country is his superb pocket presence.
His athleticism and evasiveness have helped keep things alive for Alabama this season, especially behind an offensive line that’s struggled at times over the last several years.
“He’s just an impressive player,” senior defensive tackle Eli Huggins said. “He reminds me of Patrick Mahomes in his ability to keep plays alive. The play is never dead until he’s on the ground. He can scramble around. His pocket presence is probably the best I’ve seen in college football this year. His awareness is unbelievable. He’s a special player.”
The Crimson Tide offensive line has allowed Young to be sacked 16 times so far this season, which is an improvement from 39 times the year before. But it is still a concern for Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who would prefer that his star quarterback wasn’t forced to always be on the run during games.
“Those are plays that he’s really good at,” O’Brien said. “He scans the field, he sees what’s happening, and he can feel where the rush lane opens up and he can take advantage of that. So I think there’s been times when he’s done a great job of that.
“Other times, maybe we can protect better. Maybe we could run a better route. Maybe he could read the play better. Maybe I can call a better play. Whatever it is, we’re all in it together and maybe we could have done a better job to limit some of those scrambles. But for the most part, I think his scrambles this year were really productive, and they really helped our team.”
Young is not a traditional dual-threat, though. He only has a net of 195 rushing yards this season and netted zero rushing yards last season.
K-State fans are used to quarterbacks who thrive by getting into the open field and fighting at the offensive line for more yards, but that’s not the way Young plays the position. He would prefer to use his athleticism to extend plays, avoid the pressure as long as possible and allow his receivers to get open downfield. That’s when he strikes.
“As someone who’s in coverage, especially if you’re in man coverage, it just makes your job a little harder, because you’re in coverage way longer,” Green said. “It’s harder to stay in coverage when some plays are extended for 13 seconds. That’s absurd when it comes to football. That’s about four normal plays. … He’s just one of those guys that you want to play against. It’s what you do it for, play against the best.”
And even for guys who aren’t exhausting themselves in coverage, containing a guy with Young’s skills is no small task.
“I think, as a D-lineman, it’s one of the hardest things you can do,” Huggins said. “It’s kind of counterintuitive to try and contain the guy and then also try and get to the guy at the same time. So we really just have to work together and rush smart as a team.
“We’ve just got to do an excellent job just containing him and not letting him get out of the pocket. I think that’s where he thrives, getting out of the pocket and getting his eyes downfield.”
That will be the key on Saturday. K-State’s pass rush needs to find a way to get to Young before he’s able to escape and make an eye-popping throw downfield. Or the back-half of the defense needs to be prepared to stay with Alabama’s inexperienced, but very athletic receivers for prolonged periods of time.
“It almost becomes like backyard football,” Huggins said. “Just let those receivers work and get open, and he just buys time to try and get them the ball. So if we can prevent that and just kind of keep him contained, that’s gonna be huge.”