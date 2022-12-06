A career night for junior forward David N’Guessan and a second-half surge powered Kansas State past a pesky Abilene Christian team 81-64 Tuesday.
The Wildcats trailed by 14 points at one point in the first half, but stormed back to take a one-point lead at halftime before running away with the game in the second half.
N’Guessan ended the game with new career-high of 23, 16 of which came in the first half. The Virginia Tech transfer’s previous high was 15 points in last season’s opener versus Maine. The junior was a perfect 9-of-9 from the field.
"I just kept doing what coach was telling me to do and they kept finding me for easy layups," N'Guessan said. "That's the reason I transferred, to be able to contribute more and help my team win more games."
He also had five rebounds.
Joining N’Guessan in double-figures was Markquis Nowell who had 15, and Keyontae Johnson and Nae’Qwan Tomlin who had 12 each.
Nowell also had a double-double with 12 assists, while also grabbing six rebounds and three steals. The double-double is Nowell's 10th and the fifth since arriving at K-State in 2021.
He reached his 200th career assist in the first half and is the fastest player in K-State history to reach that milestone.
Johnson, who only had a point going into the half, did the majority of his damage in the final 20 minutes, going 5-of-7 from the field.
A 12-0 run pushed Abilene Christian’s lead to 23-12 until a dunk from Nae’Qwan Tomlin stopped the bleeding at the 11:18 mark of the first half.
The Wildcats were hot from beyond the arc, going 6-of-13 in the first half while K-State was only 1-of-6.
"(Coach was telling us) to stay poised and lock in defensively," Nowell said. "Because when we do that, we're a really good team and we showed that in the second half."
K-State got within 10 on a corner 3-pointer from David N’Guessan. The junior forward went 1-of-3 during the first game of the season and has not attempted another from beyond the arc until Tuesday."
"I put in the work," N'Guessan said. "Like Coach said, (I need to) continue to get (my) confidence, continue to go up and (I'm) going to see the results. So I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing.”
In total, a 14-2 K-State run cut the Abilene Christian lead to two, 30-28.
K-State took their first lead since the opening basket off a layup from N’Guessan, but quickly gave it back.
Two more free throws from N’Guessan in the finals seconds of the first half boosted the Wildcats to a 35-34 lead heading into the half.
K-State ended the final 10 minutes of the second half on 21-6 run. Abilene Christian committed six turnovers in the first half, five of which came during that span.
After trailing by double-digits at multiple points throughout the first half, K-State took its first double-digit lead at the 15:08 mark after Markquis Nowell was fouled on a desperate 3-pointer as the shot clock expired. He hit all three free throws to push K-State’s lead to 12.
The Wildcats lead stretched to as much as 17, but never dropped below 10 after the Wildcats crossed the double-digit mark.
After a strong first half from beyond the arc, K-State held Abilene Christian to just 1-of-6 shooting from 3.
"We made those guys dribble," Nowell said. "They were shooting 60% from 3 in the first half.... We just made them put the ball on the floor and that's where we saw success."
K-State will wrap up its three-game homestand on Sunday when it hosts Incarnate Word Sunday at 2 p.m.