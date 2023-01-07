01102023-jcu-spt-jcbbb-2
Junction City’s Jackson Austin shoots for three of his 13 points during the Blue Jays’ 53-46 win over Manhattan High on Friday night at Junction City.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

After losing its last three games after a 4-0 start, the Junction City boys gutted out a low-scoring battle by controlling the second half of the third quarter and the fourth quarter to defeat rival Manhattan 53-46 Friday at Blue Jay Event Center.

“I thought our kids really responded in the second half,” head coach Nick Perez said. “It was the first time in a long time we had a good first quarter, semi-good second quarter and we had a really good second half. I told our guys one possession at a time. Whether we go on a run, or they go on a run, let’s just play one possession at a time, and I felt like we did that in the second half.”