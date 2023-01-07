After losing its last three games after a 4-0 start, the Junction City boys gutted out a low-scoring battle by controlling the second half of the third quarter and the fourth quarter to defeat rival Manhattan 53-46 Friday at Blue Jay Event Center.
“I thought our kids really responded in the second half,” head coach Nick Perez said. “It was the first time in a long time we had a good first quarter, semi-good second quarter and we had a really good second half. I told our guys one possession at a time. Whether we go on a run, or they go on a run, let’s just play one possession at a time, and I felt like we did that in the second half.”
It was a chippy, competitive game as a double-technical foul was given in the first quarter to Lovell Autry of Junction City (5-3) and Keenan Schartz of Manhattan, and Manhattan head coach Benji George was issued a warning by the referees in the second half.
After not scoring in the first quarter, Michael Boganowski got himself going offensively in the second quarter with eight points, leading the Blue Jays with 17 points, and came through big in the fourth quarter with six points to help seal the game.
With Boganowski playing aggressive and being a big factor, Perez said that he is very beneficial to add more depth to this team. In the final seconds with the game in hand, Boganowski attempted a one-handed slam dunk in transition that he did not convert.
“I asked Mike when he tried to (dunk), ‘Where have you been?’,” Perez said. “Just the last few games, he has kind of not been in existence. (This game) was a coming out party. We are hoping he can add some depth and some more scoring for us. That gives us another option.”
Manhattan (5-3) got to a 5-0 start in the first quarter and forced a quick timeout by Perez. Junction City scored the next five of seven points and the first quarter ended in a low-scoring defensive battle with a 9-9 tie.
After Junction City started the second quarter strong to have a 16-13 lead with 6:30 remaining to force Manhattan to call a timeout, Manhattan responded to take back the lead, 17-16. After Manhattan’s timeout, the second quarter featured five combined lead changes and Manhattan held a 26-20 lead to enter halftime.
Manhattan displayed a zone defense in the second quarter that really slowed down Junction City on offense.
“I was disappointed in the way we performed in the second quarter,” Perez said. “Just by what we were running (on offense).”
Perez said the key to getting past a zone defense was simple: make shots.
“(Making shots) erases all the sin. When you start making shots, it gets you a little more momentum,” Perez said. “All of a sudden, your defense starts to play harder. When you don’t make shots in the second quarter like we did, it’s hard to get your defense amped up, because you don’t get to set your presses.”
Jackson Austin had a big second half for the Blue Jays, scoring all 13 of his points in the final two quarters. Austin made three 3s in the third quarter, one 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and then hit 1-of-2 free throws.
“(At) halftime, we made some adjustments on some things, we wanted to get our shooters some looks,” Perez said. “Luckily, we got (Austin) going. When he gets going, we are tough to guard.”
Perez was waiting for Austin to find great success with his shot in a game.
“(Austin) is a shooter. Once he develops how to drive and score in the paint, he is going to be real tough,” Perez said. “I just love the kid to death. He gets going; usually when he makes one(shot), he makes two, three and four.”
In the third quarter when the Blue Jays were able to begin their run after trailing 36-29 with 3:52 remaining, they started to full-court press and were able to generate steals and turn them into transition layups to take the lead, 37-36, by the end of the third quarter and extend the lead to 43-36 in the fourth quarter before the Indians got on the board again.
“We wanted to trap certain guys, and (Manhattan) got the ball to those guys,” Perez said. “We were able to get some deflections and some steals. I love our aggressiveness. I told our guys we should all go home with three or four fouls. I like that. It means your being aggressive.”
Manhattan shortened Junction City’s lead to 50-46 with 1:18 remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Blue Jays were able to hold off the Indians to secure the win.
Along with Junction City’s defense, the hosts were able to limit Manhattan playmaker Jack Wilson to 12 points.
“We put Mike and Larkin (Turner) on (Wilson) a little bit,” Perez said. “I just think that Jack provides a big option for (Manhattan), because he can shoot it, too. We wanted to put an athletic guard on him and make him try to post more than shoot it. I thought tonight he was trying to get to the rim, which was good for us.”
Perez said “it’s huge” to be able to end the three-game losing streak – especially with a big win over your rival.
“I think anytime you get a W, it helps your morale,” Perez said. “Just going to practice everyday knowing that you had two or three opportunities go away, we took advantage of (this game). (Now), we got to be ready for Hayden; they are a very good basketball team.”
This win could be a season building victory for the Blue Jays, and Perez said we will find out if it is Tuesday.
To return the favor after Manhattan stormed the court after the upset over Junction City last season, Junction City’s students celebrated with the team after the final buzzer sounded with a court storming.